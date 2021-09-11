Crawdads’ losing streak now up to season-worst 12 games

HICKORY — The Hickory Crawdads played in front of a sellout crowd Friday night but dropped their 12th consecutive game and 14th out of the last 15, 14-7, against the visiting Greenville (S.C.) Drive.

That result came after Thursday’s late 9-6 setback, marking their fourth straight loss to open the teams’ weeklong series.

The Crawdads (45-64 High-A East League) trailed just 2-1 through three innings Friday before Greenville scored three runs apiece in the top of fourth and fifth innings and tacked on a run in the sixth for a 9-1 margin.

Hickory rallied to get within 9-7 after seven. Dustin Harris singled and took second on a wild pitch before David Garcia homered to right in the sixth, Garcia’s second home run of the week and fifth of the season.

The rally continued in the seventh as Pedro Gonzalez hit his sixth homer of the year to start the inning off, and Jared Walker followed up with a triple to right. Frainyer Chavez hit an RBI groundout, Ezequiel Duran kept things going with a double, and Harris went yard to cap the big frame.

But Greenville quickly put the game back out of reach with four runs a half-inning later.