Crooks helps L-R women snap road skid

CHARLOTTE — The Lenoir-Rhyne women's basketball team snapped its 13-game road losing streak dating back to last season with a 72-61 South Atlantic Conference win at Queens to end the regular season Wednesday night.

Emily Harman had 29 points and added eight rebounds to lead the Bears (6-13, 6-12 SAC), and freshman Blaikley Crooks posted her second career-high scoring total in as many games over three days, both in winning efforts. The 2020 Freedom High graduate scored 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting in 25 minutes, adding four rebounds and one steal to key the Bears in outscoring Queens 24-11 in bench points.

After trailing late in the first half, L-R used a 9-2 run to take a 33-28 lead in into the break. The Bears then went on a 11-1 run early in the third to open a double-digit lead.

L-R next opens the SAC tournament Saturday at 2 p.m. at Limestone.

MEN

Tusculum 78, L-R 67

R.J. Gunn scored a season-high 28 points and went 12-of-22 from the field, but the Bears (8-6 SAC) dropped a third straight game Wednesday at Tusculum. L-R led 58-47 with 8:07 to play, but Tusculum closed out the game on a 31-9 run to swipe the victory.

Darius Simmons added 14 points for L-R, who receives a first-round SAC tournament bye and will travel to Newberry on Monday for quarterfinal action.