Crosby scores, gets support, Penguins beat Hurricanes 4-2

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins don’t lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed.

Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There’s a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps.

The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May.

Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen scored from in close, Sidney Crosby and Zach Aston-Reese provided some late cushion with empty-net scores and Tristan Jarry made 41 saves as Pittsburgh beat the Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes for the first time in three tries this season.

“We did a lot of little things well,” Heinen said. “We’re all competing and battling out there. They’re a good team. They’re going to make plays too. It’s a matter of bailing each other out every once in a while and (Jarry) was great back there.”

Crosby’s goal was his 20th of the season, the 14th time in his career he’s reached that plateau, second-most among active players behind Washington’s Alex Ovechkin.