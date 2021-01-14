Cross country regional races set for Friday, Saturday

This year’s NCHSAA cross country regionals at Charlotte’s McAlpine Park (2A) today and Hendersonville’s Jackson Park (3A) on Saturday will be quite different. The meets will be taking place in January as opposed to being scheduled in late October or early November in past seasons.

The qualifying spots for the state meet have also changed to be awarded to the top three teams and four individuals not on a qualifying team.

Both the East Burke and Patton boys and girls squads qualified as a unit for today’s 5k races.

The Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion Lady Panthers will be represented by individual league champ Madison Clay — a junior who has not lost in six meets this season — plus Melia Carswell, Sarah Browning, Georgia Wood, Juli Steward, Rachel Gamewell and Kinsley Snodgrass.

The Patton boys will be represented by Vance Jones, Gabe Maksoud, Caden Clontz, Nick Corn, Daniel Chandler, Austin McGuire and Connor Rudisill.

The EB boys, which look to qualify for state as a team for a second straight season, feature Luke Elliott, Caleb-Johnson White, Davin Price, Jake Bevins, Caleb Duncan, Jordan Dennie and Jesus Martinez-Ortega.