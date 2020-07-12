DAN THE MAN: Morganton’s Johnson reflects on win over UNC, time at Charleston

North Carolina was undefeated and ranked No. 3 in the nation in Bill Guthridge’s second season as head basketball coach, coming off back-to-back ACC Tournament titles and Final Four runs.
Then the Tar Heels ran into Burke County native Danny Johnson.
But don’t think the Oak Hill community product who starred on Freedom’s first NCHSAA boys hoops state title in the 1993-94 season was surprised by the outcome, a 66-64 College of Charleston victory on Dec. 6, 1998 in the second and final day of the Food Lion MVP Classic in Charlotte.
“We had beaten them before that (in 1996) when I was at Clemson,” Johnson said. “It might sound bad, but it wasn’t that big a deal to me. At that level, you don’t look at the name on the front of the jersey in awe. I had already played with and against guys who would go on to become pros.”
Johnson played the key role late in Charleston’s upset win, the 6-foot-3 guard tipping in a missed Cougars’ shot in a tied game with 0.1 seconds left.
It might not have fazed Johnson much, but the win left Charleston coach John Kresse with a lifelong memory.
“In my 38 years of coaching, it was the most dramatic game-ending shot I’ve ever been part of,” Kresse told the Charleston (S.C.) Post and Courier in 2011. Kresse coached the Cougars to a 560-143 record (a .797 winning percentage) from 1979-2002.
“Because it was North Carolina, which was thought of so highly in the Southeast and the Low Country, it was monumental,” Kresse added. “We hung in there shot for shot in the second half, and Danny capped it off. Danny is from North Carolina, and it was a wonderful tribute to him.”
The win over UNC in ’96 that Johnson referenced was one of Clemson’s first ever over the Tar Heels in the state of North Carolina, and it came after three losses to UNC the year before, including in the ACC Tournament opener, plus two earlier the same season, including by 30-plus points in Chapel Hill.
The Tigers’ payback win also came in the first round of the ACC Tournament and also featured major drama as Johnson’s freshman classmate, Greg Buckner, made the winning shot as time wound down in a tied game.
The coach for those mid-’90s Tigers’ teams was Rick Barnes, a Hickory native who had previously coached Providence and had taken over after a solid run at Clemson by Cliff Ellis. Johnson, Buckner and Co. comprised Barnes’ first recruiting class in fact, with Johnson noting his and Barnes’ ties to the area played a role in his college decision.
In one ’95 meeting, in Barnes’ first season, he and the legendary Dean Smith of UNC exchanged some heated words at midcourt, and Johnson had a front-row seat, giving him a unique perspective on what later resulted in ACC-mandated fines for both coaches and bad blood against Barnes for years by UNC fans.
“I think Coach Barnes did that because — he was young at the time, what was he, 35? — he wanted to know he had our backs and he also wanted us to know we weren’t going to accept losing,” Johnson said. “He wanted people to be talking about Clemson, and they did after that. … He was trying to build something and wanted to show he didn’t care who was in our way, we were going to fight and scrap and not back down an inch.”
In Johnson’s two years under Barnes at Clemson, playing time was sparse but the Tigers proved a team on the uptick, reaching the NIT and then the NCAA Tournament in 1995 and ’96 respectively.
Beach bound
Johnson decided it was time for a change and left Clemson after his sophomore season. He didn’t know what was next, and at the time, admits he had not heard of College of Charleston basketball.
That’s not to say the Cougars’ rise from seemingly nowhere hadn’t started before his arrival — the Cougars had beaten a top-10 ranked Georgia Tech team back in 1994, just their third season in NCAA Division I — something he quickly took note of once of campus.
“I sort of stumbled upon Charleston,” Johnson said. “My mom was from South Carolina and gave me a different perspective. She said, ‘Pick somewhere you would still want to be if basketball was taken away.’ I had not really looked at transferring to a mid-major, and I’d never heard of the team to be honest.
“I took my visit and of course you notice right away it didn’t have those SEC, ACC type of facilities. But I got to sit in on a pickup game, and right away I saw these guys were as talented as were at Clemson if not more so.”
Johnson and Kresse hit it off right away.
“With Coach Kresse (and Coach Barnes), I was lucky enough to play for two Hall of Fame coaches in college,” Johnson said. “Coach Kresse challenged me, ‘Do you want to rewrite history?’ If you come here, you’re going to first be a big piece of what we’re doing. And we’re going to knock some big people off.
“It was similar to high school, facing teams from Charlotte or Greensboro or one of the big cities. Those people back then didn’t worry that much about playing Freedom. And at Freedom, and then later at Charleston, I was going to change that.”
Johnson sat out the 1996-97 season per transfer rules. That season in March, No. 12 seed Charleston defeated No. 5 seed Maryland in the NCAA first round, 75-66. The Cougars then led Arizona by double digits in the final 4 minutes of their second-round game before Lute Olsen, Mike Bibby and Co. stormed back. Fueled by that rally, the Wildcats won the national title after four more wins in a row.
Johnson says there’s no doubt in his mind Charleston was good enough to get to the Final Four his two seasons. It’s hard to argue.
Tulsa, who beat Charleston in an 8-9 seed NCAA matchup Johnson’s senior year of ’99, made an Elite Eight run one season later. And the No. 1 seed opposite Charleston-Tulsa that season was Duke, the ACC champion and eventual national runner-up who wanted nothing to with the upstart Cougars in round two.
“I ran into Chris Carrawell, who played on those Duke teams, several years after that while playing in Europe and we were talking,” Johnson said. “He said when the bracket was announced, Coach K sees us on the 8 line and the first thing he says is ‘We’ve got a problem.’ Chris said those Duke guys learned everything they could about us after that. They were prepared to play us second round and had scouted us out a lot of that week leading up to the tournament.”
Johnson says he believes had Kresse stayed longer at Charleston, the Cougars’ fortunes in the time since could be similar to what Gonzaga has enjoyed. It might sound strange now given the Zags a program that competes for a No. 1 seed annually, but Gonzaga for a few years was the West Coast version of Charleston.
“People didn’t want to schedule us,” Johnson said. “We used to watch Gonzaga on the other coast and their ascension about that same time. But it wasn’t until 1999 (when they made the Elite Eight) that everyone knew who Gonzaga was and started giving mid-majors a little more love. Now, you don’t blink when you seed someone like George Mason as a No. 5 seed.”
Signature win, before and after
The dramatic, program-defining type win over the Heels came on the heels of what Johnson calls Charleston’s worst game of that 1998-99 season, a 55-44 loss to South Carolina the night before at the same event.
“We had a tough stretch, having just played UMass right before the tournament and winning,” Johnson said. “Even the B.J. McKie and those South Carolina guys would probably tell you they had no business beating us. It was ridiculous. We had something like 27 turnovers, and you can’t win a game like that.
“That set the table for us the next night. We were upset, and we regrouped. And of course, being from North Carolina, I had a lot of words for my team pregame about what we were going to do. We definitely wanted that game and knew we could win.”
Being one of the closest stops to home that he’d make all season for a game, Johnson had a cheering section in Charlotte. He says he was also fueled pregame by a reminder that there were UNC fans everywhere, certainly in his hometown, and even when his team was playing against UNC.
“Some of my high school teammates and friends were at that ’98 game with UNC. Both of my parents were there, of course. I got tickets, and it was so close to home,” Johnson said. “A couple things I remember really motivated me. So someone in Morganton had seen my mom that week and they were saying, ‘He must be so happy to play versus UNC,’ sort of like playing against them was a big deal and making it sound like we had no chance. And then, like I said, seeing my high school friends and teammates above the corridor we ran through to get out on the court. For me, something like that was special because of the people that you share those moments with.”
Charleston did much more than defeat UNC in Johnson’s senior season. The Cougars were 3-2 entering that contest, then went on to win 25 straight games, sweeping the Southern Conference regular-season and tournament titles in their first year in the league.
Johnson said Kresse barely spoke a word to his team at halftime of the season-ending loss to Tulsa as Charleston trailed by 18, a deficit that would swell to 26 in the second half before the Cougars stormed back to tie the game and nearly pulled off March Madness’ biggest comeback ever.
“He just stared at almost us the whole time in the locker room. We knew exactly what that meant. Then right before we went back out, he started the battle cry and riled us up to go get it done,” Johnson said, also lamenting a poor seeding draw for a team that was ranked as high as No. 16 in the nation.
“We had just had one of those halves where nothing goes right. And then sometimes when you come back from far behind, the last step is the hardest one to make because you’ve expended all your energy.”
From college to today
Spanning his two years at Charleston, Johnson averaged close to 10.0 points in 59 career games, including 12.0 ppg as a senior when he also shot over 40 percent from 3-point range and added 4.5 rpg, 1.5 apg and 1.1 bpg.
Johnson’s first step after college was the St. Louis Swarm of the International Basketball League. In the league’s inaugural 1999-2000 season, Johnson was named rookie of the year and was selected to the IBL’s first team after he powered the Swarm to a league-best 47 wins, averaging 20.7 ppg (second-highest in the league). Johnson finished first in the league with 182 made 3-pointers for the year. He also averaged 3.9 rpg and 3.7 apg.
He credits then-Swarm coach Bernie Bickerstaff — who’s made four full-time NBA head coaching stops including for the first three Charlotte Bobcats teams from 2004-07 — with his early pro development into a scorer. (Bickerstaff’s son, J.B., is the current Cleveland Cavaliers coach.)
“I hadn’t played in a system in college or anywhere before that allowed me to focus on scoring. I’d always had to do a little bit of everything,” Johnson said. “And that’s what he sort of did. He saw in me the ability to score and allowed me the freedom I needed and the number of opportunities. He really jumpstarted my pro career.”
Johnson was invited to and participated in New York Knicks’ training camp in his first year out of Charleston but never played in an NBA regular-season game, though he scored a game-high 16 in 20 minutes of a preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs, who claimed their first NBA Finals that same year (over the Knicks).
“It was in that moment in my first time in (Madison Square) Garden, I knew that no matter where my basketball life took me, I was one of the top 400 players in the world,” Johnson said. “A huge milestone.”
He officially retired from playing Jan., 1, 2010 after 12-year pro career spanning stops in Lebanon, Greece, Turkey, France and England.
Johnson amassed six championship rings and three banners at the college and pro levels but said nothing means more than his first ring, which came at FHS.
“It was a first major men’s title (for Freedom) in a sport that is synonymous with the state of North Carolina. That title was about nothing more than pride of the city of Morganton and Freedom High,” Johnson said. “And for our girls to do it in the same year? Fairy tale stuff.
“When people visit my home and see my ring display, that’s the one that I point out. It’s not the biggest in stature, but has the most meaning.”
Johnson’s first step after his playing days was to finish his college degree, which he did in 2011. He then started his own company and now works for Mount Pleasant Recreation Department as sponsorship coordinator. He’s also part of Charleston hoops radio broadcasts on ESPN Radio 910 AM.
Now in his 40s, Johnson is married with four children.
“I feel lucky and blessed. Life has been good,” he said.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.
