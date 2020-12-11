Darlington moving NASCAR throwback to Mother's Day

DARLINGTON, S.C. — NASCAR's popular throwback weekend celebration at Darlington Raceway is moving from Labor Day weekend to Mother's Day.
Track officials announced the change Friday for the yearly honoring of NASCAR's past. Darlington is holding two races next season, including its Southern 500 on Labor Day in September that has been the site of throwback schemes and vintage clothes since its debut in 2015.
But with the track receiving a second NASCAR race date, officials decided to hold throwback weekend on May 9, 2021 — Mother's Day.
Darlington hosted three races this past season, including the first two after NASCAR returned from more than two months without racing due the coronavirus pandemic.
NASCAR's playoffs began at the Southern 500 three months ago. That race will also be the first of the 2021 playoffs.
Herbst to SHR Xfinity team
Riley Herbst will move from one NASCAR Xfinity Series powerhouse to another for the 2021 season.
After two part-time seasons from 2018-19 then a fulltime campaign in Joe Gibbs Racing’s No. 18 Toyota in 2020, Herbst will move over to Stewart-Haas Racing’s No. 98 Ford. He replaces Chase Briscoe, who was promoted to the Cup Series with SHR’s No. 14 Ford after earning a series-best nine wins and a fourth-place points finish.
Herbst, who will carry his Monster Energy Drink sponsorship with him to his new team, posted four top five finishes and 17 top 10s to earn an Xfinity playoff berth and finish 12th in the final standings last season. He also won an ARCA Menards Series race for JGR at Michigan last season.
Snider lands fulltime at RCR
After splitting the 2020 season between Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet and RSS Racing’s No. 93 Chevrolet, Myatt Snider will be with RCR’s Xfinity Series program on a fulltime basis in 2021, driving the No. 2 Chevrolet.
Snider, who is the son of NBC pit reporter Marty Snider, finished 16th in the final standings last year after posting two top fives and six top 10s, along with a pole at the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.
RCR’s storied No. 2 car last appeared in 2019 when Tyler Reddick piloted it to a championship before being promoted to Cup with the organization.
Start times for 2021 out
NASCAR released start times and broadcast networks for all three national series’ 2021 schedules on Thursday. Notably, the Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 14, will air at 2:30 p.m. on FOX. The Xfinity opener at Daytona on Feb. 13 airs at 5 p.m. on FS1 and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series opener at Daytona on Feb. 12 is at 7:30 p.m. on FS1.
As usual, the first halves of the Cup and Xfinity seasons will air on FOX networks before moving to NBC networks for the second half of the year, while the entirety of the truck slate will air on FOX channels.
In Cup, the trend of later Sunday starts continues with just one race — the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course race at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 15, on NBC — starting before 2 p.m. all season long.
