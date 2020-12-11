Darlington moving NASCAR throwback to Mother's Day

Herbst, who will carry his Monster Energy Drink sponsorship with him to his new team, posted four top five finishes and 17 top 10s to earn an Xfinity playoff berth and finish 12th in the final standings last season. He also won an ARCA Menards Series race for JGR at Michigan last season.

Snider lands fulltime at RCR

After splitting the 2020 season between Richard Childress Racing’s No. 21 Chevrolet and RSS Racing’s No. 93 Chevrolet, Myatt Snider will be with RCR’s Xfinity Series program on a fulltime basis in 2021, driving the No. 2 Chevrolet.

Snider, who is the son of NBC pit reporter Marty Snider, finished 16th in the final standings last year after posting two top fives and six top 10s, along with a pole at the season-opener at Daytona International Speedway.

RCR’s storied No. 2 car last appeared in 2019 when Tyler Reddick piloted it to a championship before being promoted to Cup with the organization.

Start times for 2021 out