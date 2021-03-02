d'Arnaud homers, Anderson sharp as Braves win again

NORTH PORT, Fla. — The Atlanta Braves opened CoolToday Park with their first home game of spring training on Tuesday afternoon as they defeated the Minnesota Twins, 6-0.

Last year’s late-season Braves’ rotation sensation Ian Anderson, a young right-hander, started and earned the win after striking out two in a pair of scoreless innings.

At the plate, the Braves (2-1) were led by catcher Travis d’Arnaud’s first-inning, two-run home run. Austin Riley and Ender Inciarte both had two hits, and Inciarte and Marcell Ozuna scored a run apiece.

Minnesota managed just five hits in defeat.