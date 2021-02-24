Deep Shelby squad tops Patton boys in opening round

“We tried to play as many people as we could to try to stay with it, but we got tired,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “You could tell we got tired there in the late third or early fourth quarter.”

The Panthers got their usual scoring from Rutherford (game-high 24 points), Caleb Castle (18) and Jayden Powell (15) — each of whom averaged at least 17 ppg this year — but also had to count on seven points apiece from Brayden Vess, who had just returned to action from a multi-week absence and hit a second-quarter 3, and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez, who drew a spot start and dropped in a pair of rebound baskets just before the break.

“I certainly think depth played a role,” Brittain said. “We were worn out there in the fourth quarter. That probably led to some of the turnovers we had there. We had some big turnovers and fouls when we had our chances. We kind of knew once they isolated us out and made us go to man to spread us out like that, we were going to have a really hard time trying to stop them.

“If we could have gotten the lead and kept the lead there (late in the third), it might have been a little bit different. But no excuses — I thought we played hard. I was pretty proud.”