Deep Shelby squad tops Patton boys in opening round

For two straight postseasons in the round of 32, the Patton boys basketball team has gone toe-to-toe with loaded Shelby squads for three quarters.
Last season with the Golden Lions playing host in the second round, Shelby was buoyed by a blistering start before Patton held its own the rest of the way. Then, on Tuesday night in Morganton in the teams’ NCHSAA 2A state playoff-opener, the Panthers stayed in contention until the final frame.
That’s when No. 10 Shelby pulled away to close out No. 7 Patton’s season, 89-75.
After holding its last lead of 25-24 at the 5:52 mark of the second quarter, Patton had to rally from deficits of 44-35 just before halftime and 51-41 in the middle of the third quarter to get back within one, 55-54, with 2:40 remaining in the third — a trio of Waylon Rutherford 3-pointers helped get there.
But the Panthers (8-1) were outscored 34-21 the rest of the way, including a 10-0 run spanning the end of the third and start of the fourth — that started with back-to-back SHS baskets off turnovers — before the Golden Lions settled in at the free-throw line down the stretch, going 14 of 19 in the final 5½ minutes to keep the lead comfortable.
A defending state co-champion Shelby team that goes a dozen deep and has speed, shooting and size to spare wore down the Patton lineup as the game progressed.
“We tried to play as many people as we could to try to stay with it, but we got tired,” said PHS coach Dennis Brittain. “You could tell we got tired there in the late third or early fourth quarter.”
The Panthers got their usual scoring from Rutherford (game-high 24 points), Caleb Castle (18) and Jayden Powell (15) — each of whom averaged at least 17 ppg this year — but also had to count on seven points apiece from Brayden Vess, who had just returned to action from a multi-week absence and hit a second-quarter 3, and DeShawn Cantrell-Vazquez, who drew a spot start and dropped in a pair of rebound baskets just before the break.
“I certainly think depth played a role,” Brittain said. “We were worn out there in the fourth quarter. That probably led to some of the turnovers we had there. We had some big turnovers and fouls when we had our chances. We kind of knew once they isolated us out and made us go to man to spread us out like that, we were going to have a really hard time trying to stop them.
“If we could have gotten the lead and kept the lead there (late in the third), it might have been a little bit different. But no excuses — I thought we played hard. I was pretty proud.”
Shelby put six players in double figures, led by Tyler Arrington’s 16 points. Golden Lions coach Aubrey Hollifield said that despite the familiarity of playing Patton in last year’s playoffs, there wasn’t a whole lot to lean on in terms of the lineups the teams put on the floor.
“We lost a lot from last year’s team, just like Patton did,” Hollifield said. “It was almost like two new teams playing each other. I thought they did a great job of executing that scissor stuff they do. We tried to do it in practice, but they did a great job of that, which really boogered us.
“They shot the ball surprisingly well tonight, too. They all shot it very well, and I thought we struggled against their zone. At times, we got it in there, but we struggled against that. I think we just made some plays in different spots — we made some crucial 3s and made free throws at certain times. I think we were lucky. I thought they were very well-coached and executed well.”
For Patton, the loss brings to an end a highly successful season that included an undefeated Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference championship and ninth consecutive playoff berth.
Shelby advances for a rematch tonight at Southwestern 2A Conference foe R-S Central, the No. 2 seed. The teams split in the regular season to share the SWC title before the Hilltoppers won a tiebreaker draw to earn the league’s No. 1 playoff seed, sliding Shelby to the second berth.
