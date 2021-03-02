Defenses lead the way in trio of Week 1 Burke Co. prep football wins

“I was very proud of our defensive effort the whole game. They came out on fire and playing with a lot of swagger,” Powell said. “That is an area where we have some experience, and we were led by that returning experience. Zach Poteet (12 tackles, two sacks) and Donnell Wilkins (nine tackles, two for loss including a sack) led the way. Several new guys stepped up big: Thomas Lambert (six tackles, TFL) and Holden Curry (six tackles).

“I was also impressed by the play up front with our defensive line. They constantly re-established the line of scrimmage in their backfield, allowing our second-level defenders to get to the ball. … There is always room for improvement no matter how good you play. We have to do a better job in coverage and containing the edge going forward. If we can get better at that, I think our defense has a chance to be very good.”

The Cavaliers won coach Derrick Minor’s debut after allowing 345 total yards as Noah Rooks’ last of a career-high four sacks helped turn West Caldwell away near the end in an 18-13 triumph.

“Matthew Vue's fumble recovery and Logan Johnson's interception gave our offense chances early,” Minor said. “But our defense got better as the game went along. They didn't get down (after allowing) the early touchdowns and actually got stronger in the fourth quarter, with nine sacks total.