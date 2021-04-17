Dixon seeks motorsports’ milestone title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Scott Dixon looks around the IndyCar paddock and sees drivers half his age acting like A.J. Foyt even if they’ve never crossed the finish line first.

They are young and brash with the same swagger of “Super Tex,” the winningest driver in IndyCar history.

“Most of them rock up these days feeling, you know, it seems like they’ve won everything in the world already, you know?” Dixon said.

The Iceman isn’t ready to pass the torch anytime soon. Dixon begins his 21st season in IndyCar with today’s season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in pursuit of Foyt’s all-time marks.

The six-time champion needs just one more title to tie Foyt’s record of seven, and his 50 career victories trail only Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52) in the record books. Will Power and Sebastien Bourdais at 39 wins each are the only active drivers even remotely in Dixon’s class.

