Dixon seeks motorsports’ milestone title

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Scott Dixon looks around the IndyCar paddock and sees drivers half his age acting like A.J. Foyt even if they’ve never crossed the finish line first.
They are young and brash with the same swagger of “Super Tex,” the winningest driver in IndyCar history.
“Most of them rock up these days feeling, you know, it seems like they’ve won everything in the world already, you know?” Dixon said.
The Iceman isn’t ready to pass the torch anytime soon. Dixon begins his 21st season in IndyCar with today’s season-opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in pursuit of Foyt’s all-time marks.
The six-time champion needs just one more title to tie Foyt’s record of seven, and his 50 career victories trail only Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52) in the record books. Will Power and Sebastien Bourdais at 39 wins each are the only active drivers even remotely in Dixon’s class.
F1
Hamilton takes pole ahead of Red Bulls
World champion Lewis Hamilton edged out the Red Bull duo to claim pole position for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix on Saturday.
It was Hamilton’s 99th career pole, and although there is a Red Bull directly behind the Mercedes driver, it will be Sergio Perez rather than Max Verstappen. Hamilton edged Perez by .039 seconds and was .087 faster than Verstappen, who is expected to be his main challenger this season.
The event is the second race of the F1 season. Hamilton won the opener in Bahrain last month, just ahead of Verstappen after a thrilling duel.
NHRA
Hight takes provisional Funny Car top spot
Robert Hight raced to the provisional No. 1 spot with a standout performance in Funny Car qualifying Friday night, the first NHRA four-wide race in two years.
Hight, the runner-up at this year’s season opener, had a run of 3.922-seconds at 327.59 mph in his Camaro at the DENSO Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals. If it holds, it would be Hight’s 69th career No. 1 qualifier. Qualifying continued Saturday.
Steve Torrence (Top Fuel), Aaron Stanfield (Pro Stock) and Matt Smith (Pro Stock Motorcycle) were also provisional No. 1 qualifiers in their respective categories.