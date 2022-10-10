Dominant D puts Cowboys past Rams 22-10 for 4th straight win

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — DeMarcus Lawrence returned a fumble 19 yards for a touchdown on the Rams' opening drive, and Cooper Rush remained unbeaten as the Dallas Cowboys' fill-in starter despite passing for just 102 yards in a 22-10 victory over Los Angeles. Tony Pollard made an outstanding 57-yard TD run for the Cowboys, who are off to a 4-1 start for the second consecutive season after racking up four consecutive wins without injured QB Dak Prescott. Cooper Kupp made a 75-yard touchdown reception for the Rams, who fell below .500 for only the second time in coach Sean McVay's six seasons.

Eagles 20 Cardinals 17

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jalen Hurts ran for two touchdowns and the Philadelphia Eagles remained the NFL's only unbeaten team, beating Arizona 20-17 on Sunday after Matt Ammendola's late field-goal attempt for the Cardinals sailed wide right. The Eagles improved to 5-0 for the first time since 2004, when they won their first seven games and finished 13-3. The Cardinals never led, but looked as if they would push the game into overtime until Ammendola missed the 43-yarder. He was elevated to the active roster because of an injury to the team's starting kicker Matt Prater.

Ravens 19 Bengals 17

BALTIMORE — Justin Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Baltimore Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North. Tucker also made a 58-yard kick in the third quarter. The Ravens fell behind 17-16 on Joe Burrow's 1-yard sneak with 1:58 remaining, but they could feel confident because they only needed a field goal. Tucker's game-winner extended his streak to 61 straight successful field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime. Baltimore squandered a 10-point lead but recovered as Cincinnati fell to 2-3. The Ravens are 3-2.