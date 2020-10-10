Doubleheader sweep lifts Burke back above .500

MARION — The Burke Big League Camp baseball squad went into Thursday night’s doubleheader against Owen looking to accomplish two goals: Hang on to the third seed in the upcoming playoffs, and get back in the win column after four straight tough losses the last couple weeks.

Both were accomplished rather comfortably with a sweep thanks to some late-inning momentum in game one (a 14-5 win) and a dominant complete-game shutout by Brayson Buff in the nightcap (in a 7-0 win).

Burke looked to be cruising straight to victory early in the first game with a four-run top of the third and another add-on run in the fourth for a robust 5-0 lead going into the bottom half. But Owen answered back with a four-run half inning of its own capped off with a three-run inside-the-park home run to bring them to within 5-4 down.

With the game 6-5 in favor of Burke going into the top of the seventh and final frame, Burke was able to build on its lead with a couple runs courtesy of Damien Dula. An RBI infield knock was followed by Dula stealing three bases including home while Owen was caught napping.

Mason Mozeley followed up with a two-run triple later in the inning to break the game open, 10-5. A flurry of stolen bases and wild pitches kept the line moving and eventually turned the opener into a rout.