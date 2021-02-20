Draughn 3rd in NWFAC preseason football poll

Three-time defending Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference football champion Hibriten again is the unanimous favorite this spring to win the league in which it has never lost, while Burke County teams are projected to finish third, fifth and sixth in the conference, according to a recent poll of media members in the region who cover the NWFAC.

Hibriten, which is 19-0 in the conference since it formed ahead of the 2017 fall season, earned all nine first-place votes to finish with 72 points, placing it ahead of second-place Bunker Hill, which received 58 points on seven second-place votes after finishing in a tie for the league’s runner-up spot with Draughn in 2019.

Draughn, which earned its first playoff berth in seven years, followed suit by finishing third in the poll with 41 points, picking up a trio of third-place votes. And, likewise, 2019 fourth-place team West Iredell was fourth in the poll with 39 points and two fourth-place votes, two third-place nods and one second-place tally.

East Burke (38 points) was just behind in fifth, breaking the trend of the poll reflecting the final 2019 standings as the Cavaliers finished seventh last season. EB received one vote apiece for second, third and fourth places with two fifth-place votes. Patton, the fifth-place team in 2019, was voted sixth in the poll with 31 points with a highest vote of third place.