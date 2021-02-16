Draughn boys complete sweep of Foard

VALDESE — The youthful Draughn boys basketball team won’t qualify for the postseason, but it’s setting quite a foundation for next season with its play recently.

The host Wildcats jumped to a 21-11 lead after 8 minutes at home against Foard on Monday and held off the Tigers for a 59-55 victory to complete a season sweep of the Tigers.

It’s Draughn’s third win in its last five games, and the Wildcats were victorious Monday minus second-leading scorer Brayden Schutt as the junior guard missed a second straight game.

In his absence, senior forward Lucas Rector stepped up with a career-high 14 points, nailing two first-half 3-pointers as he hit double digits by halftime, to lead three Wildcats in double figures. Draughn sophomore post Luke Rector (nine second-half points) and freshman guard Elijah Tillery both scored 11 points.

Three different DHS players hits 3s (Lucas Rector, Devenaire Hill, Kevin Hoilman) and six scored in the opening period as the hosts took control early. Elijah Pritchard scored six of his nine in the first to key Draughn’s quick start, then made 3 of 4 fourth-quarter free throws to help put away the victory.

Senior Marshall Byrd added six points for Draughn. Clayton Portain had a game-high 18 points for winless Foard.

The Wildcat boys host West Iredell today to end the season.

