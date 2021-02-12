Draughn boys, girls hoops teams both split late-week pair

The typically-balanced Draughn team put four players in double figures in the victory, led by Marshall Byrd’s 19 points. Freshman Eli Tillery added 13, while Devenaire Hill and Luke Rector both scored 10. Four more Wildcat players scored six or more each.

“It’s like I said all along, they were inexperienced coming in (to the season),” Draughn coach Yates Jensen said, “and they just need to get seasoned a little bit, so I think that’s what they’re doing.”

Byrd celebrated his senior night by adding three assists, and Tillery connected on a huge 3 with time winding down to put Draughn up by two possessions. Hill filled in admirably for starting point guard Brayden Schutt (shoulder), who left the game early in the second half.

“I knew their gameplan was to push it,” Jensen said. “We were just going to make sure we got back, play zone and look for opportunities to attack gaps. … It was just a grind. We executed well, made some shots and got some stops, so we will enjoy this. This is good for us.”

W. Caldwell 70, Draughn 35 (Fri.)

The Wildcats sustained that momentum from 24 hours before for one period Friday night in Gamewell, leading 12-10 before things fell apart.