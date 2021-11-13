Draughn eliminated 55-20 at No. 1 E. Randolph in 2nd round

Alston’s big second period continued with a 57-yard bomb from Barwick, who had another 57-yarder in him just before halftime on a scoring connection with wideout Jake Fesmire. Those two hooked up again later on in the third frame from 13 yards away to set the final score.

Barwick finished 10 of 20 passing for 259 yards — 247 of which came in the first half — and four touchdowns. Alston finished with five catches for 157 yards and Fesmire had 84 yards on three grabs. Lilly was the game’s leading rusher with 150 yards on just 12 carries.

The hosts won despite being tagged with 15 penalties for 131 yards, though Draughn was flagged 12 times for 81 yards to help offset that in an actively officiated game.

For Draughn (6-6), which in the first round secured its first postseason victory in 10 years, there is much to look forward to in 2022 with a roster that will return all but four seniors.

“Holden Curry and Eric Gilleon have been with us all four seasons that I’ve been here,” Powell said. “Daylin Pritchard and Nathan Clark — both of those two had phenomenal years and were big for us. I’m going to miss the crap out of those guys. But we’ve got a good, solid underclass coming back. We’ve got to get in the weight room. The offseason starts Monday.”

Eastern Randolph (10-0) advances to host No. 9 Murphy (8-4) in the third round.

