Draughn eliminated 55-20 at No. 1 E. Randolph in 2nd round

RAMSEUR — The Draughn team did something no other team had done for nearly a month — score points versus Eastern Randolph.
In fact, No. 16 Draughn found the end zone three times and scored more points against No. 1 Eastern Randolph than any other opponent had all season. It just wasn’t nearly enough as the Wildcats fell on the road in the second round of the NCHSAA 1A state playoffs, 55-20, on Friday night.
It already was 28-0 Eastern Randolph in the second quarter before Draughn found the end zone the first time, and the game was well out of hand at 48-12 by halftime. But the visitors won the third quarter, 8-7, before the scoreboard went cold for both teams in the fourth frame.
“The score doesn’t really indicate how good I think we actually played,” Draughn coach Chris Powell said. “I’m extremely happy with the effort that our kids gave tonight.”
That first Draughn TD came on a gadget play as running back Nigel Dula took a pitch to the right from quarterback Eli Tillery and lobbed the ball up for senior wide receiver Daylin Pritchard. Pritchard watched the football fall into his grasp after it was batted up by an Eastern Randolph defender en route to the 19-yard score.
Pritchard was on the receiving end of both of Draughn’s other TDs on the night, tying a school record with three scoring grabs to equal a feat accomplished multiple times in 2019.
He capped a late-second-quarter drive with a 21-yard snag of a Tillery pass to draw back within 35-12. The other was a wide-open 7-yarder from Tillery that concluded a 10-play, 70-yard drive to open the second half, and the pair’s two-point conversion connection made it 48-20.
Pritchard finished with nine grabs for 142 yards as Tillery completed 16 of 34 passes for 176 yards. On the ground, Dula put in another workhorse effort, turning 26 carries into 104 yards.
But for every Draughn offensive success, Eastern Randolph had an answer — or two — especially with a 27-point second frame that eliminated any doubt about the outcome.
Of the eight touchdowns the hosts put on the board during the contest, six were of 43 or more yards as the hosts struck it rich with big plays.
Already up 7-0 thanks to a 21-yard Malachi Letterlough touchdown run on the game’s opening drive, Eastern Randolph’s second series made it 14-0 as backfield counterpart Nahiem Lilly broke free on a 43-yard scoring run. The third series was much the same as Lilly scored another long one from 49 yards away for a 21-0 advantage.
On Eastern Randolph’s fourth series of the game and first of the second quarter, wide receiver Elias Alston shook free of his defender and did most of the work on a 59-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from quarterback Stratton Barwick to make it 28-0. Later in the quarter, Alston weaved his way through traffic again to score on a 45-yard punt return and bring the advantage to 35-6.
Alston’s big second period continued with a 57-yard bomb from Barwick, who had another 57-yarder in him just before halftime on a scoring connection with wideout Jake Fesmire. Those two hooked up again later on in the third frame from 13 yards away to set the final score.
Barwick finished 10 of 20 passing for 259 yards — 247 of which came in the first half — and four touchdowns. Alston finished with five catches for 157 yards and Fesmire had 84 yards on three grabs. Lilly was the game’s leading rusher with 150 yards on just 12 carries.
The hosts won despite being tagged with 15 penalties for 131 yards, though Draughn was flagged 12 times for 81 yards to help offset that in an actively officiated game.
For Draughn (6-6), which in the first round secured its first postseason victory in 10 years, there is much to look forward to in 2022 with a roster that will return all but four seniors.
“Holden Curry and Eric Gilleon have been with us all four seasons that I’ve been here,” Powell said. “Daylin Pritchard and Nathan Clark — both of those two had phenomenal years and were big for us. I’m going to miss the crap out of those guys. But we’ve got a good, solid underclass coming back. We’ve got to get in the weight room. The offseason starts Monday.”
Eastern Randolph (10-0) advances to host No. 9 Murphy (8-4) in the third round.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.