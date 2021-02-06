Draughn girls rebound at Hibriten

LENOIR — The Draughn girls basketball team regrouped quickly, with a 19-8 second quarter Saturday giving them a 32-20 halftime lead over host Hibriten and all the cushion they needed to earn a key league road win, 60-47, and get back above .500.

The Lady Wildcats (3-2 NWFAC) were balanced in the decisive period, with three players — Kaitlyn Kincaid, Ella Abernathy and Shea Owens — hitting at least two field goals apiece.

All three players finished in double figures, led by Abernathy’s 19 points. Owens added 14 points and Kincaid, who nailed a 3-pointer plus two baskets inside the arc in the second as DHS started pulling away, finished with 12.

The Wildcats led by as much as 20 points, with Hibriten making just 5 of 33 3-point attempts and 5 of 17 free throws for the game.

Draughn made 4 of 10 from deep and connected on 16 of 22 at the foul line and totaled 15 assists as a team to the Panthers’ eight.

Draughn visits rival East Burke on Tuesday in a girls-only contest.