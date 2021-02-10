Draughn girls take first-ever road win over EB

ICARD — The Draughn girls basketball team won at rival East Burke for the first time ever on Tuesday night, with senior wing Haley Lowman’s career-high 19 points pacing the Lady Wildcats in a 53-45 victory.
It was the Lady Wildcats’ first win over the Lady Cavaliers in the last 14 meetings overall dating back to December 2014, with all previous 13 losses coming by double figures. It moves Draughn to 4-27 all-time against its chief rival.
The Draughn win, coupled with Patton’s win Tuesday, moves both of those Burke County squads into a virtual tie with Foard (all two games above .500) for second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, pending Foard’s outcome in its game versus West Iredell.
“We played well on defense tonight,” Draughn’s Liz Taylor said after her first coaching win in the rivalry after recording one as a player. “We had some really good spurts of energy and intensity. We maintained composure well tonight when facing some adversity.”
Draughn (4-2 NWFAC) led 16-7 after one period, limiting EB (2-7 NWFAC) to just two field goals, both from Aubrie Snyder.
Lowman helped the Lady ’Cats to their fast start with eight points in the opening period, with she and Kaitlyn Kincaid both draining 3-pointers.
The Lady Cavs climbed back within 22-16 at halftime and 35-33 after three periods. Snyder and fellow sophomore post Aubree Grigg led the way in the third with eight and five points respectively, accounting for 13 of EB’s 17 points in its highest-scoring period of the evening.
But Draughn had the answer late, with three of its four field goals in the final frame coming from behind the 3-point line — two by sophomore guard Ella Abernathy and one by Lowman, who combined to make all six of their free-throw attempts in the final 8 minutes as well as Draughn made 7 of 9 from the line as a team down the stretch.
EB, meanwhile, made 2 of 6 free throws in the fourth and shot just 7 of 16 for the game.
“Free throws got us, and they made shots and we panicked at the end,” EB coach Crystal Bartlett said after her first loss in the series. “They got a few 3s that hurt, and we didn’t match. We struggled shooting from outside. We have to hit some outside shots to win. … Our bigs played well, but they had trouble staying with their guards on defense, and we didn’t rotate well in our zone.”
Abernathy scored 15 points (including 10 in the fourth) for Draughn, and her younger sister, Jenna, added seven, making a 3 apiece in the middle two periods. Kincaid added five points, and Katie Cozort (four) and Shea Owens (three) rounded out DHS’ total.
Snyder finished with a career-high 19 points, and Grigg added 15.
EB visits Patton tonight, and Draughn hosts league-leading Bunker Hill.
