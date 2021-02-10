Draughn girls take first-ever road win over EB

ICARD — The Draughn girls basketball team won at rival East Burke for the first time ever on Tuesday night, with senior wing Haley Lowman’s career-high 19 points pacing the Lady Wildcats in a 53-45 victory.

It was the Lady Wildcats’ first win over the Lady Cavaliers in the last 14 meetings overall dating back to December 2014, with all previous 13 losses coming by double figures. It moves Draughn to 4-27 all-time against its chief rival.

The Draughn win, coupled with Patton’s win Tuesday, moves both of those Burke County squads into a virtual tie with Foard (all two games above .500) for second place in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference, pending Foard’s outcome in its game versus West Iredell.

“We played well on defense tonight,” Draughn’s Liz Taylor said after her first coaching win in the rivalry after recording one as a player. “We had some really good spurts of energy and intensity. We maintained composure well tonight when facing some adversity.”

Draughn (4-2 NWFAC) led 16-7 after one period, limiting EB (2-7 NWFAC) to just two field goals, both from Aubrie Snyder.

Lowman helped the Lady ’Cats to their fast start with eight points in the opening period, with she and Kaitlyn Kincaid both draining 3-pointers.