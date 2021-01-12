Draughn girls win at Foard, start 2-0

Draughn cooled off to start the second half, but oppressive defense helped stem the Lady Tigers’ tide as Foard picked up the tempo trying to get back in the game. The Lady Tigers knocked four points off their deficit as the final quarter approached but Draughn clung to a 57-48 lead.

The Lady Wildcats were able to play smart in the fourth quarter. The Lady Tigers did not have the luxury of time, and Draughn waited patiently to force Foard into turnovers working against the clock. Owens put up eight points in the quarter, and Bailey Bryant hit a dagger 3-pointer to put the game out of reach with only minutes remaining and take home the win.

Taylor said her team’s 2-0 start is no accident.

“I think we can be one of the top contenders in our conference,” she said. “I’ve said it since day one. Our conference is really equal this year, so I feel like we really have a chance.”

Draughn next gets a big test in that mission as it hosts rival East Burke on Thursday in a JV/varsity girls-only set of games starting at 4:30 p.m.

NOTE: Both JV contests between the schools were canceled when the games were moved from last Friday to Monday. The varsity boys game was then also postponed Monday and has not yet been rescheduled.

