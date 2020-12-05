Draughn going 1A among NCHSAA big changes

The NCHSAA has taken measures to compensate however. Following the meeting, the board approved the allocation of $4,000,000 in funds as a one-time endowment subsidy for schools available to athletic programs during the 2020-21 academic year.

Basketball

Teams were told last month when they begin official practices this Monday, all players would be required to wear a mask. Now they know they also won’t take them off when the season starts Jan. 4 under more restrictive guidelines released Friday to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The new NCHSAA guidelines do not permit gaiters as an alternative to a cloth face covering, and the only exception to the mask requirement will be if an athlete has a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a mask and has documentation. All coaches, officials and other game personnel also must wear a face covering at all times.

That was the biggest takeaway as part of the state’s updated COVID protocols for the upcoming seasons of basketball, boys soccer and football.

Among the other changes to the NCHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines for basketball are: