Draughn going 1A among NCHSAA big changes

CHAPEL HILL — The NCHSAA after its annual board of directors meeting this week detailed some major changes upcoming for football and basketball.
But locally, the biggest change involves realignment, with Draughn moving down from the 2A classification to 1A starting in the 2021-22 school year.
The Wildcats have participated at the 2A level each year since DHS opened in 2008-09. Burke County hasn’t had an NCHSAA 1A member since North Carolina School for the Deaf elected to leave the association to play a nearly-exclusively deaf schedule and compete in the postseason Mason-Dixon tournaments vs. fellow deaf schools.
Prior to consolidation, six of the county’s nine high schools competed in the NCHSAA’s Skyline 1A Conference: Drexel, Glen Alpine, George Hildebrand, NCSD, Oak Hill and Salem.
Using its amended criteria set forth last month — which now also includes sports’ success and demographics statistics over the last three years in addition to average daily membership, which had been used exclusively in the past — the NCHSAA announced which schools would be in which classifications and announced its East-West dividing line.
The state is split nearest the middle geographically, by counties, with 217 schools in the West and 209 in the East. The new three-criteria “realignment score” is then used to divide schools into classifications, with each class once again getting 25 percent of the total number of schools. (In the four-year realignment period that will end in June, the split of schools was 20 percent each in the 4A and 1A classes and 30 percent each in 3A and 2A. Prior to 2017, it was 25 percent apiece.)
The first draft of conference assignments as part of the realignment process will be released to member schools on Dec. 10. After rounds of appeals following each of three drafts, the realignment process and conference assignments are expected to be final by March.
Patton and East Burke remain at the 2A class from 2021-25, and Freedom remains 3A.
Draughn’s move to 1A doesn’t necessarily mean it will be separated from traditional rival EB as well as Patton and give the county four schools playing in three different conferences, though that could happen for the first time ever. The state says it will still use split conferences in this realignment, so it’s also possible EB and Patton could be in a 2A/3A conference with Freedom.
Football
Beginning in the fall of 2021, the state will no longer split schools between A and AA in each classification for eight total playoff brackets as it has since 2002, meaning there will only be four state champions.
Currently, 32 teams (16 in both the East and West) comprise each of the eight playoff brackets. The NCHSAA has not yet said how many teams will qualify for the postseason moving forward.
Also, teams will scale back from 11 to 10 regular-season contests beginning next fall. That, combined with a limited number of fans allowed to attend due to social distancing restrictions, means athletic department budgets will continue to struggle for the foreseeable future.
The NCHSAA has taken measures to compensate however. Following the meeting, the board approved the allocation of $4,000,000 in funds as a one-time endowment subsidy for schools available to athletic programs during the 2020-21 academic year.
Basketball
Teams were told last month when they begin official practices this Monday, all players would be required to wear a mask. Now they know they also won’t take them off when the season starts Jan. 4 under more restrictive guidelines released Friday to try to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The new NCHSAA guidelines do not permit gaiters as an alternative to a cloth face covering, and the only exception to the mask requirement will be if an athlete has a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a mask and has documentation. All coaches, officials and other game personnel also must wear a face covering at all times.
That was the biggest takeaway as part of the state’s updated COVID protocols for the upcoming seasons of basketball, boys soccer and football.
Among the other changes to the NCHSAA’s COVID-19 guidelines for basketball are:
Only the head coach from each team will participate in the pregame conference with officials, and they must maintain social distancing; No handshakes will be permitted before or after games; Social distancing must be maintained on the team benches whenever possible; Contact between players should be avoided when substitutions are made; There will be no jump balls. Instead, the first possession will go to the visiting team and the teams will then alternate possession. If a game goes to overtime, a coin toss will determine the first possession at the start of any extra period.
Also, the state has added four official timeouts per game which will be called at the first dead ball after the 4-minute mark in each quarter, much like the media timeouts in a college game. This additional stoppage is designed to give players and officials a chance to adjust their face covering or to simply catch their breath after running while wearing a mask.
Other notes
The NCHSAA also announced that due to the changed playoffs for this school year, predetermined brackets were made. Details on that will be released soon.
The state also announced there will be no change in 2020-21 sports’ schedules at this point to rebut speculation it says had been building that certain higher-risk sports could potentially start after delays.
And the state updated the 2020-21 modified sports manual for basketball, football, lacrosse, soccer and swimming/diving.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950. Joe Sirera of the Greensboro News & Record contributed to this article.
