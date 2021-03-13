Draughn mistakes add up in loss to Bunker Hill

VALDESE — Aside from the recognition of the Draughn football senior class, there was very little to celebrate on homecoming Friday night in Wildcat Country in a 44-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference loss to Bunker Hill.
The contest pitted teams that tied for second place in the league behind Hibriten last season.
Draughn (2-1) turned the ball over five times, three times on fumbles, including once when they were inside the Bears’ 1-yard-line. An 18-yard touchdown pass from senior Desmond Hedrick to junior receiver Beckett Nelson with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter was responsible for the hosts’ lone points.
“As a head coach, the losses fall on me,” Draughn’s Chris Powell said. “I didn’t prepare us well enough. I take the responsibility for that. Hats off to (Bunker Hill) coach (Patrick) Clark and their program. They beat us up front and won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. That was ultimately the key of the game.”
In the opening period, both teams played well enough on defense to get stops and give the ball back to their offenses. Bunker Hill eventually got on the board with 4:27 left in the frame with a 15-yard toss from Carson Elder to Jay Abrams.
The Bears would score three more times in the second quarter, including a safety after Hedrick was sacked in the end zone which allowed Bunker Hill to go into the half with a 23-0 advantage.
Bunker Hill used two huge plays to score twice more in the third, a 47-yard touchdown run by Chadz Stevenson and a short toss out to Kaliq Ramseur from Elder that Ramseur proceeded to take 76 yards to the end zone.
Draughn’s TD came on a double pass from Eli Tillery to Hedrick, who then found Nelson in the back of the end zone.
Bunker added a final TD in the fourth to account for the final margin.
The Wildcats were led by Hedrick’s 46 rushing yards on nine carries and his 72 passing yards on 6 of 12 attempts. Both Hedrick and Tillery threw an interception.
Nelson had 45 yards through the air, and Zach Pinkerton caught three passes for 27 yards. Freshman Nigel Dula added 25 rushing yards. Freshman Hampton Blackwell had multiple tackles for loss, and Nelson and Holden Curry also helped lead the defensive effort.
Draughn was outgained in total yardage, 447-161, and Bunker did not commit a turnover.
The Wildcats’ schedule stays tough with a road trip to Hibriten up next.
“I’ll spend some time examining some things and make some changes where we need to and try to get ready for Hibriten,” Powell said. “We’ve got another tough test next week.”
