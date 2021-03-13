Draughn mistakes add up in loss to Bunker Hill

VALDESE — Aside from the recognition of the Draughn football senior class, there was very little to celebrate on homecoming Friday night in Wildcat Country in a 44-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference loss to Bunker Hill.

The contest pitted teams that tied for second place in the league behind Hibriten last season.

Draughn (2-1) turned the ball over five times, three times on fumbles, including once when they were inside the Bears’ 1-yard-line. An 18-yard touchdown pass from senior Desmond Hedrick to junior receiver Beckett Nelson with 4:30 remaining in the third quarter was responsible for the hosts’ lone points.

“As a head coach, the losses fall on me,” Draughn’s Chris Powell said. “I didn’t prepare us well enough. I take the responsibility for that. Hats off to (Bunker Hill) coach (Patrick) Clark and their program. They beat us up front and won the line of scrimmage on both sides of the football. That was ultimately the key of the game.”

In the opening period, both teams played well enough on defense to get stops and give the ball back to their offenses. Bunker Hill eventually got on the board with 4:27 left in the frame with a 15-yard toss from Carson Elder to Jay Abrams.