Draughn’s Dula wins athlete of week

As the Wildcats earned their first win of the fall, a 69-34 nonconference triumph at Highland Tech, Dula scored five total touchdowns, including four rushing and one on a kick return. He totaled 185 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

The kick return was a 92-yarder late in the first quarter and made it 37-6 in favor of DHS. It was sandwiched in between Dula TD runs that served as one-play scoring drives, the first a 21-yarder for a 31-0 lead and the second a 36-yarder to make the Wildcats’ advantage 45-6. Dula scored on Draughn’s next two drives, as well, his 6-yarder making it 53-12 and a 5-yarder bringing the score to 61-12 with 4:36 left in the first half.