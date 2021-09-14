 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn’s Dula wins athlete of week
0 comments

Draughn’s Dula wins athlete of week

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0915 HS AOW

Draughn’s Nigel Dula, right, with Farm Bureau agent Dustin Huffman

 FARM BUREAU

Draughn football sophomore running back Nigel Dula is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County athlete of the week for games played Sept. 6-11.

As the Wildcats earned their first win of the fall, a 69-34 nonconference triumph at Highland Tech, Dula scored five total touchdowns, including four rushing and one on a kick return. He totaled 185 yards on 13 rushing attempts.

The kick return was a 92-yarder late in the first quarter and made it 37-6 in favor of DHS. It was sandwiched in between Dula TD runs that served as one-play scoring drives, the first a 21-yarder for a 31-0 lead and the second a 36-yarder to make the Wildcats’ advantage 45-6. Dula scored on Draughn’s next two drives, as well, his 6-yarder making it 53-12 and a 5-yarder bringing the score to 61-12 with 4:36 left in the first half.

Defensively, Dula also made an impact with a fumble recovery to open the second quarter.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maia Chaka becomes first black woman to officiate NFL game

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert