Draughn’s Farrar wins county athlete of week
  • Updated
Draughn’s Reed Farrar (right) with Farm Bureau agent Zach Smith

 SPECIAL TO THE NEWS HERALD

Draughn junior cross country runner Reed Farrar is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Nov. 23-28.

Farrar on Tuesday at Patton High won individually for the second time in as many meets to open the season, also leading his Wildcats to their second team triumph in as many Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference early-season meets.

Farrar beat the rest of the 24 runners in the four-team boys field to the finish line by over 36 seconds, posting a winning time of 17:39.72 in the 5k course that started at the football field and circled PHS’ campus. His finishing time was also about 1 minute, 15 seconds lower than his winning time seven days earlier at his season-opening victory at Bunker Hill.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

