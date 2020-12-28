Draughn’s Gary named county athlete of week

Draughn volleyball player Chloe Gary is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau high school county athlete of the week for Dec. 21-26.

Gary, the Lady Wildcats’ senior setter, helped key a 2-1 week on the court for Draughn (6-5) that included a four-set home win last Monday over Hibriten (25-18, 25-11, 26-28, 25-21) and a three-set home win last Wednesday over rival East Burke (25-13, 25-17, 25-13), with the lone loss coming at unbeaten defending state champion Foard on the road last Tuesday.

Gary provided 17 assists, four kills and four blocks in Monday’s victory, and her work at the service line got the Lady Wildcats off and running in the first set of their sweep of the Lady Cavaliers. It’s the second straight week Draughn finished above .500, and the team has won six of nine matches since an 0-2 start.

“…We just get better each game,” Gary said after Wednesday’s win.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.