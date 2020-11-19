Draughn’s Lowman signs with Lees-McRae for soccer

VALDESE — In her first three seasons, Haley Lowman led the Draughn varsity girls soccer team in goals each spring with six as a freshman, 16 as a sophomore and three in three games before the COVID-19 pandemic ended her junior campaign prematurely.

Ahead of the start of her senior season with the Lady Wildcats, Lowman parlayed that success into a college roster spot with the Lees-McRae College women’s soccer squad, signing Wednesday.

“This has definitely been one of my dreams and something I’ve worked for almost every day,” Lowman said. “It’s something where I wake up and want to continue improving. I’m not sure on my position yet, but I’m very excited. I fell in love with the coaching staff and the college right off the bat. It’s so beautiful up there.

“Some of the commits decided to do a trip up there, so I already got to meet some of them. We’re already getting through that hard stage and we’re going to get up there and start working at it.”

DHS girls soccer coach Jamie Ward thinks Banner Elk will be good place for Lowman to be.