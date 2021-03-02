 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Draughn’s Nigel Dula named athlete of week
0 comments

Draughn’s Nigel Dula named athlete of week

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
0303 AOW ad

Draughn's Nigel Dula 

 FILE PHOTO, THE NEWS HERALD

Draughn football freshman running back/outside linebacker Nigel Dula is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athlete of the week for Feb. 22-27.

Dula scored two second-half rushing touchdowns on Thursday night as the Wildcats scored a season- and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference-opening win at home over West Iredell, 14-3. In a game that was scoreless until after halftime, Dula’s first TD run, a 26-yarder, eliminated Draughn’s 3-0 third-quarter deficit. The freshman padded the lead with a 16-yard scoring run in the fourth period and, along with his ensuing two-point conversion run, set the final margin.

Dula finished with 143 yards on 17 carries, accounting for all but six of the Wildcats’ net-positive ground yards. He also was Draughn’s second-leading receiver, reeling in four catches for 40 yards out of the backfield.

Dula and the Wildcats are set to play in-county NWFAC rival Patton this Saturday at Freedom.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert