Draughn’s Nigel Dula named athlete of week

Draughn football freshman running back/outside linebacker Nigel Dula is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athlete of the week for Feb. 22-27.

Dula scored two second-half rushing touchdowns on Thursday night as the Wildcats scored a season- and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference-opening win at home over West Iredell, 14-3. In a game that was scoreless until after halftime, Dula’s first TD run, a 26-yarder, eliminated Draughn’s 3-0 third-quarter deficit. The freshman padded the lead with a 16-yard scoring run in the fourth period and, along with his ensuing two-point conversion run, set the final margin.

Dula finished with 143 yards on 17 carries, accounting for all but six of the Wildcats’ net-positive ground yards. He also was Draughn’s second-leading receiver, reeling in four catches for 40 yards out of the backfield.

Dula and the Wildcats are set to play in-county NWFAC rival Patton this Saturday at Freedom.

