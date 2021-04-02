Draughn scores on D, special teams in win

VALDESE — The Draughn football team found new life Thursday night at home with a dominating defense, and the Wildcats scored in all three facets of the game to gain a 21-7 win over visiting West Caldwell for a second two-game Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference win streak of the season.

“We knew that the middle part of our schedule was loaded with great teams,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “(West Caldwell) kept us on our toes all night. We were able to create pressure on defense and we’ve been preaching (the importance) of all three facets of the game.”

The Wildcats (4-2 NWFAC) started the scoring on defense when senior lineman Nick Rhoney plucked a deflected pass out of the air and saw a straight path to the end zone for 15 yards late in the opening half.

After West answered right away with its lone scoring drive, Draughn quarterback Desmond Hedrick added a 5-yard TD run as he dove in to give the Wildcats a 14-7 halftime advantage.

The final nail in the Warriors’ coffin came when Devenaire Hill returned a third-quarter blocked punt for a 15-yard TD.

The Wildcat defense held West quarterback Jaylen Patterson to 77 total passing yards with three interceptions as Will Price and Tywan Nemorin also came up with takeaways for the hosts.