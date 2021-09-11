Draughn scores program-record 69 in win at Highland Tech

GASTONIA — The Draughn football team needed less than a half to set a new school record for points in a game, scoring touchdowns the first nine times they had the ball Friday.

The Wildcats’ 69-34 nonconference road victory over Highland Tech surpassed the former mark of 61 points at Cherryville in 2019. Paced by five total TDs from sophomore running back Nigel Dula, DHS moved past a rough first two games this fall where it totaled 19 points.

Dula finished with 185 yards and four scores on 13 carries, but his biggest play of the night arguably was a 92-yard kickoff return that made it 37-6 toward the end of the first quarter. The kick squirted through Dula’s hands on the first bounce, but he gathered it back in and weaved his way through the Rams’ cover team to put a cap on Draughn’s five-TD opening period.

“I had it in my head that I was going to try to take it back,” Dula said. “I executed, popped it outside and I did my thing.”

Dula’s first TD of the night was a 21-yard run that made it 31-0 just 9 minutes into the game. He opened the second-quarter scoring with a 36-yard TD run, then added scoring rushes of 6 and 5 yards later in the frame as the Wildcats (1-2) opened up an advantage of 61-12.