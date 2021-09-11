Draughn scores program-record 69 in win at Highland Tech

GASTONIA — The Draughn football team needed less than a half to set a new school record for points in a game, scoring touchdowns the first nine times they had the ball Friday.
The Wildcats’ 69-34 nonconference road victory over Highland Tech surpassed the former mark of 61 points at Cherryville in 2019. Paced by five total TDs from sophomore running back Nigel Dula, DHS moved past a rough first two games this fall where it totaled 19 points.
Dula finished with 185 yards and four scores on 13 carries, but his biggest play of the night arguably was a 92-yard kickoff return that made it 37-6 toward the end of the first quarter. The kick squirted through Dula’s hands on the first bounce, but he gathered it back in and weaved his way through the Rams’ cover team to put a cap on Draughn’s five-TD opening period.
“I had it in my head that I was going to try to take it back,” Dula said. “I executed, popped it outside and I did my thing.”
Dula’s first TD of the night was a 21-yard run that made it 31-0 just 9 minutes into the game. He opened the second-quarter scoring with a 36-yard TD run, then added scoring rushes of 6 and 5 yards later in the frame as the Wildcats (1-2) opened up an advantage of 61-12.
“It was my O-line. No one’s a running back without their O-line,” Dula said. “It means a lot, but this isn’t the end of the journey. I’m going to keep pushing forward the whole season.”
DHS sophomore quarterback Eli Tillery had done most of his damage through the air before Dula’s first end zone visit, however. He capped a four-play, 45-yard game-opening drive with an 18-yard scoring dart down the left sideline to Connor Pinkerton. His following two TDs came on consecutive throws, a 66-yarder to Daylin Pritchard serving as a one-play scoring drive and a 15-yarder to Pritchard polishing off a three-play, 47-yard series on the offense’s third drive.
Tillery finished 7 of 9 through the air for 122 yards and the three touchdown passes.
“We had a really good week of practice, and we stepped up in the game,” Tillery said. “It was all focus. We had good looks and execution.”
Pritchard, a senior wideout, said he’s doing all he can to support his underclassman quarterback and help him improve his craft as the season goes along.
“I just try to trust him, that he’s going to make the right decision,” Pritchard said. “Just put the ball where I can get it. I’ve just got to go get it, and it’s really up to me to make it easy for him.”
A 9-yard TD pass from backup QB John Robert Abernathy to Riley Cooper just before halftime finished off Draughn’s scoring and gave the visitors their largest lead at 51 points.
The mercy-rule running clock started late in the second quarter and continued the rest of the way.
Other heavy contributors to the 454-yard DHS offensive performance included sophomore running backs Justice Cunningham with 78 yards on seven carries and three two-point conversion runs and Hampton Blackwell with 40 yards on four attempts. Tillery threw a pair of two-point conversion passes to Pritchard, and Tywan Nemorin and also ran one in while Donnell Wilkins additionally tacked on a conversion run.
It was a refreshing night for DHS following losses of 56-6 to Mount Airy and 37-13 to Hickory.
“I took the blame and the offensive line took the blame for the first two weeks,” said left tackle Luke Rector. “I got the offensive line together, we talked and we just had to do good this week to win the ballgame. As the coaches say, the game is won and lost in the trenches. … We take a whole lot of pride in (the rushing performance).”
The three highest Draughn scoring performances have all come over the course of the last three seasons under fourth-year coach Chris Powell, also including a 55-pointer at Foard in 2019. Before his arrival, the Wildcats’ best mark was 51, set way back in 2011 at Bunker Hill.
The 55- and 61-point showings came in back-to-back weeks, but the situation was a little different heading into this one with Draughn reeling with two straight blowout losses to higher-classification teams who were replacement opponents due to various COVID-19 issues.
“Our focus this week was to control what we can control,” Powell said. “The first three weeks haven’t been what we expected. We felt that if we had played who we were supposed to, we wouldn’t be sitting at 0-2 this week. So, we really focused on our approach. Offensively, it was to go back to doing what we do best.”
Though it was the offense that shined most, the Draughn defense and special teams units, despite some big Highland Tech plays as the game progressed, made an impact, as well, with five total turnovers and a slew of stops for losses of yardage.
Dula, Blackwell (four tackles) and Zaydin Pritchard recovered fumbles, Holden Curry (five tackles) and Malachi Silver grabbed interceptions, Chase Davis and Tristan Hines forced fumbles, and Hines, Cunningham, Pinkerton (six tackles, two for loss) and Thomas Lambert tallied sacks. Other stops for loss came from Rector, Abernathy and Josh Elkins.
Draughn debuts in Western Highlands 1A/2A Conference play next week at home versus Owen.
