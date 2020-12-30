Draughn volleyball collects season sweep of rival EB

ICARD — For the first time since 2016, the Draughn volleyball team swept the regular-season series from rival East Burke, claiming a road victory in straight sets on Tuesday night, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24.
The win also moved the Lady Wildcats (7-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) two games above .500 for the first time all year as winners of seven of their last 10 matches.
Draughn almost missed out on winning in straight sets when East Burke (4-6 NWFAC) was staked an early 10-3 lead in the third frame thanks to points from Gabby Wingate, Faith McDowell, Jordan Newton, Aubree Grigg and Erin Newton.
But a timeout, followed by a kill and an ace by Madison Powell and an equal contribution by Haygen Sigmon, got the Wildcats back in the mix. A point by Georgia Goulding and an 8-0 mid-set run capped by a kill from Powell put Draughn out front, 18-16.
EB’s McDowell and Danielle Foxx traded points with Draughn’s Powell and Chloe Gary before another Foxx point and a couple DHS faults made it 24-all. Goulding then made it 25-24 Draughn before a furious last volley ended with EB finally hitting one out of play.
“We just had to refocus,” DHS coach Jamie Ward said of the last set. “When you go into a game and take the lead, then the lead suddenly gets taken from you, you have to really focus on what’s important, where you’re playing, where’s the ball at so that you do your job.”
Added junior Sara Walker: “We just had to do a really good job fighting back. We had to put our hearts in it.”
Powell led the Lady Wildcats in kills with 16, Goulding had five and Bailey Bryant had four.
“We just had to come together as a team and talk it through,” Bryant said.
Alexis Crump posted 42 digs for Draughn and Gary had 16.
It was Draughn’s first sweep of their rival under Ward, who is in her second full season as head coach, and it came in a six-day span after the teams’ first meeting was postponed to last week.
“Last year, we split with East Burke,” Ward said. “We beat them when they came to us and they beat us when we came here. Being able to take a sweep home and away is huge for our group.”
EB was led by Jordan Newton (10 kills), Foxx (five kills, five blocks), McDowell (four kills), Grigg (five blocks), Wingate (12 digs), Erin Newton (16 assists), Kayleigh Icard (18 digs) and Reese Abernethy (17 digs).
Both teams played their final matches of the week late Wednesday, with Draughn visiting West Caldwell and EB playing at Foard.
Justin Epley can be reached at jepley@morganton.com or 828-432-8943.