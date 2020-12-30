Draughn volleyball collects season sweep of rival EB

ICARD — For the first time since 2016, the Draughn volleyball team swept the regular-season series from rival East Burke, claiming a road victory in straight sets on Tuesday night, 25-17, 25-16, 26-24.

The win also moved the Lady Wildcats (7-5 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conf.) two games above .500 for the first time all year as winners of seven of their last 10 matches.

Draughn almost missed out on winning in straight sets when East Burke (4-6 NWFAC) was staked an early 10-3 lead in the third frame thanks to points from Gabby Wingate, Faith McDowell, Jordan Newton, Aubree Grigg and Erin Newton.

But a timeout, followed by a kill and an ace by Madison Powell and an equal contribution by Haygen Sigmon, got the Wildcats back in the mix. A point by Georgia Goulding and an 8-0 mid-set run capped by a kill from Powell put Draughn out front, 18-16.

EB’s McDowell and Danielle Foxx traded points with Draughn’s Powell and Chloe Gary before another Foxx point and a couple DHS faults made it 24-all. Goulding then made it 25-24 Draughn before a furious last volley ended with EB finally hitting one out of play.