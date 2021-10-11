 Skip to main content
Draughn's Farrar, Patton's Clay share Burke Co. athlete of week
Draughn's Farrar, Patton's Clay share Burke Co. athlete of week

  • Updated
spl1013 HS AOW ad 2.jpg

Draughn's Reed Farrar, right, with Farm Bureau agent Dustin Huffman

 FARM BUREAU

Draughn boys senior cross country runner Reed Farrar and Patton girls senior cross country runner Madison Clay are The News Herald’s Farm Bureau Burke County co-athletes of the week for events held Oct. 4-9.

Farrar claimed his second meet win (to go along with one runner-up finish) of the fall season on Tuesday at the Burke County championship meet held at Freedom Park in Morganton (17:48), also helping lead the Wildcats boys team to a one-point win over Patton for the team title.

spl1013 HS AOW ad 1.jpg

Patton's Madison Clay, right, with Farm Bureau agent Will Webb

Clay (19:44) won the girls county title Tuesday at Freedom by 1 minute, 50 seconds and is now up to four wins for the season, all in events held in Burke County. She had previously won the Freedom Invitational and Draughn Invitational as well as a shorter distance early-season meet hosted by FHS at its track and driving range.

The News Herald and Farm Bureau will recognize a county athlete of the week throughout the 2021-22 school year.

