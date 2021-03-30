Draughn's Lowman wins athlete of week award

Draughn girls soccer senior Haley Lowman is The News Herald's Farm Bureau athlete of the week for March 22-27.

On Tuesday night in the Lady Wildcats' first-ever win against county and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton, 2-1 on the road, Lowman scored the winning goal from the right side of the attack in the final five minutes of regulation. Lowman, who is a team captain and a Lees-McRae College women's soccer signee, also assisted on Draughn's other goal of the night, which came in the game's sixth minute by freshman Ambria Blalock.

The Lady Wildcats moved to 1-1 in the NWFAC early this spring with the victory, from which Lowman drew praise from DHS coach Jamie Ward for her athleticism, leadership and team-first attitude, along with her willingness to take on a larger role in the offense for her senior season.

