Draughn's Lowman wins athlete of week award
Draughn's Lowman wins athlete of week award

Draughn's Haley Lowman, right, with Farm Bureau agent Seth Gullet 

 FARM BUREAU

Draughn girls soccer senior Haley Lowman is The News Herald's Farm Bureau athlete of the week for March 22-27.

On Tuesday night in the Lady Wildcats' first-ever win against county and Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference rival Patton, 2-1 on the road, Lowman scored the winning goal from the right side of the attack in the final five minutes of regulation. Lowman, who is a team captain and a Lees-McRae College women's soccer signee, also assisted on Draughn's other goal of the night, which came in the game's sixth minute by freshman Ambria Blalock.

The Lady Wildcats moved to 1-1 in the NWFAC early this spring with the victory, from which Lowman drew praise from DHS coach Jamie Ward for her athleticism, leadership and team-first attitude, along with her willingness to take on a larger role in the offense for her senior season.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.

