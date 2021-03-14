Duke among mainstays missing from NCAA field

Duke, Kentucky and Louisville are NCAA Tournament regulars.

Not this year though.

The Blue Devils, Wildcats and Cardinals were left out in the cold when the March Madness brackets were unveiled on Sunday. It is the first time since 1976 all three schools missed the tournament in the same year.

"It just shows you how hard it is to win," UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. "And there's so many variables of things that can happen, obviously with COVID this year. There were all kinds of things that went on. I think there's times where people take winning for granted. Sometimes you need the darkness to see the light."

Of the three, Louisville had the best chance after Kentucky had its first losing season in 32 years and Duke had to withdraw from the ACC Tournament due to a positive COVID-19 test. But the Cardinals (13-7) were one of the first four programs on the outside of the 68-team field.

Chris Mack's squad dropped its last two games, including a 14-point loss to Duke in the second round of the ACC Tournament. The Blue Devils (13-11) are out of the field for the first time since 1995, and the Wildcats (9-16) won't be dancing for only the second time in John Calipari's 12 seasons in Lexington.