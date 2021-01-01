Duke coach Krzyzewski to miss FSU game

Mike Krzyzewski won't coach No. 20 Duke when it faces No. 18 Florida State on Saturday night after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19.

Duke announced late Friday that Krzyzewski will miss the game. A statement from Duke says the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils' travel party.

Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee, Fla. Associate head coach Jon Scheyer will serve as acting coach on Saturday.

Krzyzewski has questioned the wisdom of playing the college basketball season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC also announced on Friday that Saturday's scheduled game between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech has been postponed because a Virginia staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time COVID-19 has led to a disruption in Virginia's schedule. The most recent national champions halted activities for 10 days last month, leading to three games being postponed and one being canceled.

The day before, the league announced a schedule change with Pittsburgh also unable to play Saturday. Instead of playing Pitt, Notre Dame is playing at North Carolina.