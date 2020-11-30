Duke football, NCSU hoops schedule shifts

GREENSBORO — The ACC on Monday shuffled its football schedule yet again, calling off Florida State's game at Duke on Saturday and sending Miami to play the Blue Devils instead.

The Hurricanes were scheduled to come back from a two-week pause because of COVID-19 issues at Wake Forest. But that game was postponed because of virus problems with Wake Forest's program. The Demon Deacons are not practicing until at least Wednesday.

For Florida State, this will be its third consecutive game to be called off. The Seminoles' previous two games against Clemson and Virginia were postponed on game-day morning.

Meanwhile, N.C. State says its men's basketball game against William & Mary scheduled for Monday night was canceled. The school announced the move late Sunday, saying that it was "exploring several options" to replace the game.

The Tribe has paused all activities following a positive COVID-19 test, forcing the postponement of at least four of its other games. Barring setbacks, the team hopes to return to activity Dec. 14.

And UNC-Greensboro and Winthrop postponed their scheduled meeting Sunday night in the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic in Louisville "out of an abundance of caution" due to issues related to COVID-19. A release says the schools have agreed to reschedule later this season and are following NCAA protocols to ensure the safety of athletes and staff.