Duke-FSU game off due to Seminoles' COVID-19 issues

Hours after No. 20 Duke said coach Mike Krzyzewski would sit out against No. 18 Florida State on Saturday night after coming into close contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, the game was postponed because of coronavirus issues at Florida State.

Duke said the COVID-19-positive person who came into contact with Coach K was not in the Blue Devils' travel party. The ACC said the postponement follows a positive test, subsequent quarantining and contact tracing within the Florida State program.

Krzyzewski did not travel with the team to Tallahassee, Fla., and associate head coach Jon Scheyer was set to serve as acting coach until the game was called off.

Krzyzewski has questioned the wisdom of playing the college basketball season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The ACC also announced on Friday that Saturday's scheduled game between No. 23 Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech has been postponed because a Virginia staffer has tested positive for COVID-19.

This is the second time COVID-19 has led to a disruption in Virginia's schedule. The most recent national champions halted activities for 10 days last month, leading to three games being postponed and one being canceled.

The day before, the league announced a schedule change with Pittsburgh also unable to play Saturday. Instead of playing Pitt, Notre Dame is playing at North Carolina.