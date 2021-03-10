Duke pauses spring football activities amid outbreak

Duke has paused spring football activities indefinitely due to a COVID-19 cluster involving 10 athletes.

The school announced the pause Tuesday, saying the cluster of cases was tied to people who attended team activities together. Those affected are in isolation.

The school said contact tracers have identified others who possibly had close contact with someone who tested positive. Those people have been notified and are in quarantine.

The team started spring practice Feb. 26 and conducted three official workouts before the pause.