Duke-State off Sunday as Blue Devils women's basketball pauses

The Duke women's basketball team has paused team activities due to two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program's travel party.

The school announced the move Wednesday as well as the postponement of Sunday's game at No. 4 N.C. State as well as Tuesday's game against UNC-Wilmington.

Duke says it is adhering to the outlined protocols within the ACC Medical Advisory Group report. No makeup date for the Duke-State matchup was given.

The news comes a week after Duke lost at home to No. 2 Louisville. Two days after that game, the ACC announced that the Cardinals' home game against North Carolina would be postponed due to positive tests and quarantines within the Louisville program.

Duke's game at Miami was postponed a day later.