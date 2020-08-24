 Skip to main content
Duke to open fall with no fans at home games
Duke to open fall with no fans at home games

DURHAM — Duke will open its season for football and other fall sports with no fans at home games because of the coronavirus pandemic.

082520-mnh-sports-coldukefallsportsbrieflogo

Duke says traditional parking lots used by fans on gameday will be closed. The school will contact football fans who have purchased season or single-game tickets or have seating and suite contracts in Blue Devil Tower regarding potential options.

The school will allow fans to purchase a fan cutout of a person or pet to be placed in seats for football games. The school will offer varied packages and stadium locations along with weekly prize drawings and the ability to have football coach David Cutcliffe autograph the cutout.

The school says sales proceeds will go to Duke athletics for student-athlete support.

Athletics director Kevin White says it is “imperative to be both adaptable and compliant in anticipation of hosting fans in the near future.”

