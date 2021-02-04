Duke, UNC desperate for win entering 1st matchup

DURHAM — Need more proof it’s been a weird college basketball season so far?
Normally among the class of both the ACC and the nation, Duke and North Carolina enter Saturday’s first meeting of the season at an empty Cameron Indoor Stadium both outside the top 25.
They're meeting as unranked teams for the first time since 1960.
But this isn’t a new development. UNC (11-6, 6-4 ACC) hasn’t been ranked since the end of 2020. Duke (7-6, 5-4) was last ranked in the Jan. 11 poll.
The Blue Devils and Tar Heels are also facing the very real possibility of not making the NCAA Tournament, and the last time that happened in the same year was 1974.
Both teams enter the game off losses to sub-.500 ACC teams earlier in the week.
Duke has lost four of its last five games as coach Mike Krzyzewski's team has struggled to incorporate their talented freshmen. They are still working Jalen Johnson into the mix after a foot injury and ranked 281st in field-goal percentage defense through Jan. 29.
Krzyzewski called his team's effort "sad" after Monday’s road loss at Miami, who had just six scholarship players available and had lost four straight games.
"We acted like a really young team,” Krzyzewski said. “We did not play well, bottom line. I didn't think we competed. I thought we were soft and I saw it in practice (Sunday) and tried to take steps to change that and we were not able to change it. I'm really disappointed in our team. They did not play like a Duke basketball team tonight and obviously I'm responsible for that.”
"… That single game is the most selfish thing in our game and it's selfish because it does not care what you did in the previous game. It doesn't care what you're going to do in a future game and if you don't come completely immersed in it, it will not reward you. That's what I've talked to them about. You have to handle this game and the game will hold you accountable and obviously your opponent will, too. Unless they don't do it, too, then you might win. I believe in all that stuff. That's what I try to teach each one of our teams and we'll still continue to try and teach this team."
There are plenty of reasons the bluebloods can point to for being beaten so often.
Duke for a decade and UNC now growingly rely on one-and-done stars or, at most, two-year players who have a narrow window for reaching their ceiling in college.
Duke's had 19 players leave after one season over the past 10 years. This year’s Blue Devils regularly play seven freshmen or sophomores; UNC plays eight, seven of them freshmen.
The peril of relying on such youth has been underscored this season by COVID-19, though. Those newcomers missed out on a typical summer program, then had their handful of soft nonconference games largely wiped out. They instead got thrown into real games almost immediately, and many of them have struggled to adapt to playing at the college level.
UNC had played better of late until it retreated back to its December ways in a loss at Clemson on Tuesday night, scoring a season-low 50 points after having hit 75 or more in five straight games. After a 5-4 start to the year, the Heels had rattled off wins in six of seven games prior to the recent setback.
Clemson took Carolina away from its strength, limiting post touches and offensive rebounds, while forcing the Heels into 17 turnovers including 10 in the opening half as the Tigers pounced to a big lead early.
“Two offensive rebounds in the whole first half,” UNC coach Roy Williams said. “And I think we missed 12 shots, and we got two offensive rebounds. Our percentage is way up there in the country about the percentage of shots that we retrieve ourselves.
“I think that they have always been a good defensive team, but you can't have — if you have 17 turnovers in a low possession game, you're not gonna have a lot of points from anywhere.”