Dula 2nd-half scores lift Draughn to opening win

VALDESE — Draughn opened the spring 2021 football season at home on Thursday night, beginning its final season in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference by hosting West Iredell.

After the first half was a major offensive struggle for both teams, ending in a scoreless tie, freshman running back Niguel Dula carried the load for the Wildcats by scoring two second-half touchdowns in a 14-3 win, their second straight over the Warriors.

“I’m blessed to have my teammates out here to get this win,” said Dula, who also finished with 143 rushing yards on 17 carries in a contest that featured a net total of only 150 rushing yards by the two teams combined.

After West Iredell got on the board with a third-quarter 20-yard field goal, Draughn built a drive to get into opposing territory in four plays, set up by a 38-yard completion from freshman Elijah Tillery to Elijah Pritchard.

Three plays later, Dula caught a pass from Tillery and was heading for a dive into the end zone when the ball came out for West Iredell to recover for a touchback.

The Wildcats defense was able to hold off threats from West Iredell, who was led by quarterback Elijah Munoz’s 216 passing yards, including a fumble recovery by Avien Parker.