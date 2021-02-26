Dula 2nd-half scores lift Draughn to opening win

VALDESE — Draughn opened the spring 2021 football season at home on Thursday night, beginning its final season in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference by hosting West Iredell.
After the first half was a major offensive struggle for both teams, ending in a scoreless tie, freshman running back Niguel Dula carried the load for the Wildcats by scoring two second-half touchdowns in a 14-3 win, their second straight over the Warriors.
“I’m blessed to have my teammates out here to get this win,” said Dula, who also finished with 143 rushing yards on 17 carries in a contest that featured a net total of only 150 rushing yards by the two teams combined.
After West Iredell got on the board with a third-quarter 20-yard field goal, Draughn built a drive to get into opposing territory in four plays, set up by a 38-yard completion from freshman Elijah Tillery to Elijah Pritchard.
Three plays later, Dula caught a pass from Tillery and was heading for a dive into the end zone when the ball came out for West Iredell to recover for a touchback.
The Wildcats defense was able to hold off threats from West Iredell, who was led by quarterback Elijah Munoz’s 216 passing yards, including a fumble recovery by Avien Parker.
Following the Warriors’ giveaway, Dula took three consecutive handoffs and covered 48 yards, ending with a 26-yard touchdown run to put Draughn in the lead 6-3 in the third.
The Wildcats defense then held off the Warriors again, forcing a punt despite the guests crossing midfield.
The next drive for Draughn went 65 yards on 10 plays as Dula tallied his second TD carry, this time from 16 yards out, and also added the two-point conversion run to cap the victory.
“Any time you get a win, you are happy to get one,” said Draughn coach Chris Powell. “We didn’t play great for four quarters. Our philosophy is to win all four quarters. But our defense played lights out for four quarters. They gave us a chance to win this game, and once we made halftime adjustments we were able to get things rolling (offensively).”
Wildcats senior starting quarterback Desmond Hedrick struggled to gain traction early, only completing two first-half passes for 45 yards. He got some mojo in the second half racking up 48 more passing yards on 6 for 11 completions to finish with 94 total yards.
Tilllery completed 5 of 8 attempts on the night for 91 yards and an interception. Zack Pinkerton led the Wildcats with five receptions for 76 yards, and Dula added four catches for 40 yards.
Linebackers Zach Poteet and Holden Curry were the backbone of Draughn’s defensive efforts while Pritchard (TFL), Tywan Nemorin (INT), Donnell Wilkins (TFL) and Will Price (pass breakup) also made key plays to complete a strong defensive effort in the opener.
It was the fourth time in the last 10 games dating back to last season that the Wildcats have limited an opponent to a single-digit scoring output.
The Wildcats' visit to county rival Patton for a Week 2 contest has been moved to Saturday at 7 p.m. at Freedom, where more fans will be able to attend under the 30-percent capacity order enacted Friday statewide.
