Dula rushes for county-record 478 yards, adds 6 TDs as Draughn rolls Elkin in round one

“We are very tickled to death with our guys up front,” Powell said. “All week long we had talked about running our double teams, making some different changes in our blocking schemes. And they did a phenomenal job of coming off the ball, creating some holes and Nigel just found the holes. He is a phenomenal athlete, and I’m blessed to able to coach the young man. There’s not much coaching when you’ve got the athletic ability that he does.

“We started seeing them overcompensating to our strength side, so we went and attacked the weak side a little bit tonight, something we hadn’t really been able to do in weeks past.”

The Draughn defense more than held up its end of the bargain as well. The only points it surrendered came when Elkin (3-7) was given a 3-yard field to work with after a long interception return. (Elkin also scored on a fourth-quarter safety on a snap over the Draughn punter’s head.)

The defensive charge was led by Pinkerton (two interceptions, two tackle for loss), Trevor Houston (interception, two pass breakups) and Eric Gilleon (fumble recovery), with Daylin Pritchard (QB pressure) and Luke Rector both in on 1½ tackle for loss. Thomas Lambert, Will Seagle and Donnell Wilkins also had stops in the backfield, and Wilkins broke the school record for single-season tackles in the contest.