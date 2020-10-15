Eason wins Mimosa GPro event in playoff

Gregory Eason didn't lead after either of the first two rounds of the Mimosa Challenge, the GPro Tour's sixth annual fall tournament at Mimosa Hills Golf Club.

He wasn't responsible for the 59 that was carded in Wednesday's second round. He didn't even shoot the lowest score on any of the three days of this year's expanded 54-hole event.

But Eason was the most consistent golfer of the week, and it paid off for him in the form of a win worth $10,000 on Thursday.

Eason, the only player in the 77-man field to shoot 66 or better each day, defeated Luke Schniederjans of Kennesaw, Ga., on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff with a par at the par-4 18th compared to Schniederjans' bogey. Both ended Thursday's third round at 15-under.

Eason, 28, is originally from England but now plays out of Kissimmee, Fla. The former UCF golfer had finished second place or better three times including a win this year (at the Coke Dr. Pepper Open in Louisiana) on the All Pro Tour. He also won the Mackenzie (Canadian) Tour's Ontario Open in 2019.

Eason, who was in second place after both of the first two rounds, was only 1-under through 14 holes Thursday before he birdied Nos. 15, 16 and 17 to make his charge to the top of the leaderboard.