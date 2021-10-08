 Skip to main content
East Burke homecoming football game vs. Bunker Hill postponed until Monday
East Burke homecoming football game vs. Bunker Hill postponed until Monday

ICARD — East Burke High on Friday morning announced that its homecoming football game versus Bunker Hill was postponed due to wet conditions. The game is now set for Monday at 7 p.m.

It's the latest in a long line of schedule changes for the Cavaliers (1-3, 0-2 Catawba Valley 2A Conf.) this season, and it precipitates an accompanying change on the schedule. The EB game at Bandys already rescheduled once for Oct. 12, this Tuesday, will now be pushed back to Oct. 26.

The homecoming shift means six of EB's 10 original regular-season games  have now either shifted dates or been canceled. The Cavs did not play from Aug. 28 to Sept. 27 amid two separate COVID-19 pauses, the reason for most of the calendar upheaval.

EB now plays five games in 19 days starting Monday to end the regular season.

