EB beats Heritage, finishes perfect football season

VALDESE — The East Burke Middle football team ended the season Tuesday in a deep-rooted rivalry at Heritage, with the Raiders winning 38-12 to finish the season at a perfect 4-0.

EB finished tied atop the Foothills Athletic Conference standings with Walter Johnson, who wrapped up the season last week and had most recently won the league title in 2007. The Raiders had waited even longer for a day like Tuesday, having last claimed the FAC title in 2005. (The FAC isn’t officially recognizing champions this season due to altered and uncertain schedules amid the pandemic.)

The Raiders had started 5-0 in league play in 2015, but like in a second-place finish in 2011, finished at 5-1. It’s believed to be EBMS’ first-ever undefeated season on the gridiron, according to head coach Mitchell McGuire.

“It was definitely an odd year playing in the spring, however I am really proud of our guys and how quickly they bought into what we are trying to do,” McGuire said. “This team had a great core of eighth graders that had some experience from last season, and that helped quite a bit. Overall, I am thankful we were able to complete a season, albeit a shortened one, and I am thankful for being able to coach each of these young men.”