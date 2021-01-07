EB boys hang on to win at Bunker Hill

All good things must come to an end, and they did for the visiting Lady Cavaliers on Wednesday against the likely conference favorite.

After graduating all five starters, and missing two more key players tonight, EB dropped its first game in conference play since Dec. 20, 2016 at R-S Central, a span of 60 games (including a previous 46-0 mark vs. NWFAC 2A foes) over the last 1,478 days.

Ally Moore’s top-of-the-key trey on the opening possession gave EB a 3-0 lead, and sophomore post Aubree Grigg’s left-handed finish off an assist from Allie Cooke made it 5-2 moments later.

The Bears then went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. That extended to a 21-2 outburst to make it 23-8 midway through the second period, and a subsequent 12-0 Bunker spurt to open the third quarter, fueled by eight points from Addison Wray (game-high 24 points) put the game out of reach.

EB trailed by as much as 34 before whittling it back to 20 but never got closer.

The Lady Cavs were crippled both by turnovers as a result of Bunker’s three-quarters court pressure as well as by fouls, with three starters with two each and the other two starters with three apiece by halftime. Grigg, whose 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks all led EB, had four fouls by the third period.