EB boys hang on to win at Bunker Hill

CLAREMONT — The East Burke boys basketball team was resurgent last year, finishing 9-5 in the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference and making its first state playoff trip in four seasons.
But even then, the Cavaliers rarely displayed the kind of offensive firepower they did in the first half of Wednesday’s season-opening 68-62 road win over Bunker Hill.
EB (1-0) drained five 3-pointers in the first period and seven in the first half, scoring 27 points in the opening 8 minutes and 43 for the half. The Cavs never scored that many points in a first quarter or first half last season and eclipsed 68 in just three games.
“That was really nice,” EB coach Jerome Ramsey said. “I think we can be OK offensively. … I hope this can set a tone for us starting 1-0 where to expect to win these games. On the road, and Bunker plays really hard, it’s a win that’s nice to get.”
But the game was won on defense, with EB limiting Bunker Hill to two second-period points as it blew the lead open from 27-23 after a quarter to 18 by the half, 43-25. The Bears actually topped EB with six first-quarter 3s before Ramsey challenged his squad to get out to shooters on the perimeter.
But Ramsey said more than X’s and O’s, the game-changing defensive adjustment was in the mentality.
“The big thing with our team is what mindset we have,” he said. “A lot of times in the huddle we’re reminding them that. We aren’t talking defense or offense, we’re talking about are we into it.”
EB led by as much as 22 three different times in the second half, and the margin stayed in double digits until the final 2 minutes. The Cavs’ lead stayed at six or more throughout down the stretch, but Ramsey hoped for a stronger finish.
“Credit to Bunker, they could’ve quit and definitely kicked our rear in the fourth quarter,” Ramsey said. “We’ve just got to get a lot tougher. … We showed some of the things we still need to work on, so now it’s our jobs to go do that. Hibriten’s going to be tough on Friday.”
Senior Aasin Lor led EB with 18 points, adding six rebounds. Fellow backcourt starter Logan Coffey added 12 points, and Trey Ward (team-high nine rebounds) and Jadon Cooke (six rebounds) added eight points each. Landon Yarbrough scored all seven of his points in the first half to go with five boards and two steals, and Van Kanzleiter led EB with four assists and tied Yarbrough for top honors with two steals.
Eight different EB players scored, all by halftime, and five players made 3s.
GIRLS
Bunker Hill 65, EB 41
All good things must come to an end, and they did for the visiting Lady Cavaliers on Wednesday against the likely conference favorite.
After graduating all five starters, and missing two more key players tonight, EB dropped its first game in conference play since Dec. 20, 2016 at R-S Central, a span of 60 games (including a previous 46-0 mark vs. NWFAC 2A foes) over the last 1,478 days.
Ally Moore’s top-of-the-key trey on the opening possession gave EB a 3-0 lead, and sophomore post Aubree Grigg’s left-handed finish off an assist from Allie Cooke made it 5-2 moments later.
The Bears then went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. That extended to a 21-2 outburst to make it 23-8 midway through the second period, and a subsequent 12-0 Bunker spurt to open the third quarter, fueled by eight points from Addison Wray (game-high 24 points) put the game out of reach.
EB trailed by as much as 34 before whittling it back to 20 but never got closer.
The Lady Cavs were crippled both by turnovers as a result of Bunker’s three-quarters court pressure as well as by fouls, with three starters with two each and the other two starters with three apiece by halftime. Grigg, whose 15 points, nine rebounds and two blocks all led EB, had four fouls by the third period.
Marabeth Huffman was next with six points, and freshmen Moore (four assists) and Kamiah Lawing scored five each. Maya Chrisco added four points and a team-high three steals, Allie Cooke had three points with four rebounds and a team-high five assists, and Zoie Smith grabbed five rebounds.
EB played without sophomore leading returning scorer Aubrie Synder and freshman projected starting guard Sydnie Demiter (ACL; season).
EB is slated to play tonight at Hibriten. If the games cannot be held due to snow, Monday is the likely reschedule date according to EB athletic director Jim Childers.
Paul Schenkel can be reached at pschenkel@morganton.com or 828-432-8950.