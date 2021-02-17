EB boys’ playoff hopes denied at West Caldwell; Girls win by 30

GAMEWELL — A challenging stop-and-start season for the East Burke boys basketball team will end short of the postseason after Tuesday’s 81-50 loss at West Caldwell, which instead sealed the Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference’s No. 2 seed.

EB (2-3 NWFAC) was playing for the first time in 14 days after an earlier 16-day break this season. The game four days from the end of the regular season marked just EB’s fourth different opponent to date. After a 2-0 start, a third straight loss ends EB’s potential playoff push as the Cavaliers needed a 3-0 final week to qualify.

Tuesday night’s first half was a half of runs starting with West Caldwell jumping out to a 17-3 lead right off the bat before its aggressive style of play led to foul trouble early.

EB made four free throws and tossed in a couple big 3-pointers by Christian Smith and Logan Coffey to storm back and cut the deficit to 17-14 to end the first period.

But West made seven first-half 3s total, allowing it to go on another torrid run that would last the entire second quarter, and at halftime, the Cavaliers found themselves trailing 43-23. The Cavs matched the Warriors shot for shot in the third quarter, but playing equal was not going to be enough, and West took off once again in the fourth and ran away for good.