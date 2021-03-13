EB gashes Patton on ground, improves to 3-0 for first time since ’07

Patton’s first offensive drive went 65 yards in six plays, ending with a Kalen Byrd 31-yard touchdown pass to Waylon Rutherford to cut EB’s lead to 14-6.

Dalton Teague got into the rushing mix for EB as he snuck past the Patton defense for a 39-yard second-quarter TD run to extend the margin to 22-6 after a two-point conversion run by Fulbright.

Crump scored both of EB’s second-half TDs from 4 and 12 yards out, finishing with 117 yards on 12 attempts.

For a second straight week, EB did not complete a pass. And for a second straight week, it didn’t matter a bit.

“I’m just excited about our start,” Crump said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding in practice and get better each day.”

A final statement was made by Landon Langley on another onside kick recovery, EB’s third in two weeks, and the hosts just needed three plays to run out the remainder of the clock.

EB was led on defense by Elijah Hess and George Mackay (eight tackles apiece) plus Noah Rooks (six tackles), Langley (five tackles, one for loss), Cash Norman (five tackles) and Spencer Goins (interception).