EB gashes Patton on ground, improves to 3-0 for first time since ’07

ICARD — Another week, another explosive rushing output for the East Burke football team.
The Cavaliers one-upped last week’s best-in-a-decade mark of 431 yards on the ground, gaining a whopping 470 yards in Friday’s 37-6 Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference homecoming win over county rival Patton which propeled EB to its first 3-0 start since the 2007 season.
Cavaliers junior running back Blane Fulbright established a new single-game program record with 291 rushing yards, topping the mark set by Josh Moore in 2019 versus West Caldwell (273) after Moore broke a record held the previous 20 years by Dusty Powell (270).
As a team, EB’s 470 set a new 2A program record, topped only by a 526-yard performance in 2008 versus Starmount in EB’s last season as a 4A school.
Fulbright, who had 35 carries in the workhorse role, scored his only touchdown of the night on EB’s opening drive, which lasted six plays before Fulbright bolted down the field for 69 yards to pay dirt on a second-and-long play.
“I first want to give the honor and glory to God, without him none of this would be possible,” said Fulbright. “We had a strong offensive line paving the way.”
After the recovery of an onside kick, the Cavs then turned to quarterback Carter Crump to boost the rushing game. Crump scored his first of three touchdown runs off a 15-yard keeper ending a five-play drive.
Patton’s first offensive drive went 65 yards in six plays, ending with a Kalen Byrd 31-yard touchdown pass to Waylon Rutherford to cut EB’s lead to 14-6.
Dalton Teague got into the rushing mix for EB as he snuck past the Patton defense for a 39-yard second-quarter TD run to extend the margin to 22-6 after a two-point conversion run by Fulbright.
Crump scored both of EB’s second-half TDs from 4 and 12 yards out, finishing with 117 yards on 12 attempts.
For a second straight week, EB did not complete a pass. And for a second straight week, it didn’t matter a bit.
“I’m just excited about our start,” Crump said. “We’ve just got to keep grinding in practice and get better each day.”
A final statement was made by Landon Langley on another onside kick recovery, EB’s third in two weeks, and the hosts just needed three plays to run out the remainder of the clock.
EB was led on defense by Elijah Hess and George Mackay (eight tackles apiece) plus Noah Rooks (six tackles), Langley (five tackles, one for loss), Cash Norman (five tackles) and Spencer Goins (interception).
Only two coaches in EBHS history have guided their teams to winning seasons in year one: Danny Williams in 1974 and Wayne Fletcher in 1984. EB’s current first-year coach Derrick Minor appears well on his way to increasing that number by one.
“Just proud of our guys with some adversity we had through the week,” said Minor. “That was a tough, physical game. My heart goes out to (Patton) coach (Mark) Duncan. He’s trying to turn things around. His kids played tough.
“We had some great halftime adjustments by our defensive coaching staff. Offensively, we just controlled the ball behind a tough offensive line. Our special teams won their phase of the game. Overall, great team win on homecoming. … We’ve just got to finish playing and finish the right way. They worked so hard for this.”
Patton (0-3) had both its second-half drives enter EB territory, getting as far as the opposing 17-yard line. The possessions ended with a punt and a fourth-down incompletion by Byrd.
Byrd (64 yards), Deshawn Cantrell-Vazquez (team-high 66) and Noah Morgan (28) teamed up for Patton’s rushing game as the Panthers compiled 158 total yards. Byrd added 50 passing yards, with all three completions going to Rutherford.
The Cavaliers venture to Bunker Hill this week for a key NWFAC matchup. Patton is next set to host West Iredell at Freedom either Thursday or Saturday.
