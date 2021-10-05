EB’s Fulbright named athlete of week

Fulbright finished a two-game week on the gridiron with 263 total yards and three touchdowns. He started the effort Tuesday with 70 yards from scrimmage (49 rushing, 21 receiving) and the Cavaliers’ lone touchdown in a home loss to conference front-runner Maiden. He hauled in a 15-yard fourth-quarter TD pass from Carter Crump.

Then Saturday in a narrow loss at home versus Newton-Conover, Fulbright led all players with 28 carries for 183 yards and added a reception covering 10 yards. Trailing 9-0 in the final period, Fulbright accounted for 35 of EB’s 48 yards on its first TD drive, capping the series with a 1-yard rushing score. On the team’s next possession, Fulbright got the carry again and ran to his right, found a cutback lane and burst through it back up the middle 60 yards right into the field-house end zone to make it 12-9, EB’s lone lead of the senior night contest.