EB’s Fulbright named county athlete of week

East Burke football junior running back/linebacker Blane Fulbright is The News Herald’s Farm Bureau athlete of the week for March 1-6.

Fulbright ran for a career-high 240 yards with two touchdowns on 24 carries as the Cavaliers defeated Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference opponent West Iredell for the first time ever, 43-6, on Friday night, moving to 2-0 for the first time since 2012. Fulbright’s scores were a 5-yarder to make it 14-0 in the first quarter and a 9-yarder that made it 22-0 in the second period. He added a two-point conversion run as well that made it 30-0 at halftime.

Fulbright, who ran for 125 yards and two TDs in Week 1’s win at West Caldwell, led the charge as EB rushed for 431 yards as a team, eclipsing the quadruple-century mark for the first time since a September 2009 win over Bunker Hill. His 10.0 yards per carry were even higher than the team’s 8.6 mark.

The News Herald will recognize an athlete of the week throughout the 2020-21 school year.