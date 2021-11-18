EBHS announces fall award recipients

ICARD — East Burke High recently announced the award winners from its 2021 fall sports banquet. The banquet covered all Cavalier fall sports except for football.

In boys soccer, Alexis De Jesus Hernandez was named MVP, Jonathan Garcia was most valuable offensive player and Eli Carico was most valuable defensive player. Other awards went to Marco Benitez Aguilar (most improved) and Oswaldo Apodaca Javalera (heart of the team), and De Jesus Hernandez, Benitez Aguilar, Apodaca Javalera, Landon Thorne, Bryan Perez De La Sancha and Ben Childres won four-year awards.

In volleyball, Aubree Grigg was Lady Cavaliers’ team MVP, Roxy Taylor was most improved player, a Reese Abernethy and Jordan Newton won team spirit awards, Claire Cook won the hustle award and Katherine Greene won the team dedication award.

For girls tennis, Taylor Bostain was MVP, Serenity Powell won the team endurance award, Zoie Smith won the leadership award, Braelyn Stilwell was rookie of the year and Maci Pollard won the four-year award.

In cross country, MVPs were Meah Walsh (girls) and Caleb Johnson-White (boys), Cadence Willis and Caleb Duncan won most improved awards, Piper Strong and Austin Reynolds won Cavalier awards and Mary Blankenship and Janie Ennis won four-year awards.

And in girls golf, Shelby Huffman won the sportsmanship award.